MORRICE — Saturday at 1 p.m., Morrice will travel to Colon High School for an 8-man football state semifinal rematch.
The Orioles will bring in a 10-1 mark while the Magi of Colon stand 11-0.
Morrice stung Colon a year ago 40-8 en route to a state championship.
For Morrice to return to the state finals, head coach Kendall Crockett believes it needs to keep doing what it has been doing throughout this year’s run.
“We have to start fast, get a push on the offense and defensive lines,” said Crockett. “Win the trenches, win the game.”
Morrice, which is 6-0 this season vs. playoff teams, is averaging 40.7 points per game while allowing just 4.4 per game.
Colon, which is 5-0 vs. playoff teams, is averaging 22.4 points per game and allowing just 2.2.
This entire season Morrice has shown no signs of the post-championship hangover that many teams face after a title run. Outside of a 22-14 loss to Crystal Forest Park, the Orioles run-heavy offense has seemed nearly impossible to contain while their defense has been formidable to opposing teams all year.
Crockett credits that Week 8 loss to Forest Park as a key turning point that refocused the team going into the postseason.
Line play has been a key factor for the Orioles this postseason as the offensive line has made it easy for Morrice rushers to find holes and make plays. On the defensive side, the line has put seemingly constant pressure on opposing rushers and quarterbacks.
Morrice’s ability to make adjustments on the fly has also been huge for the Orioles in their 2019 postseason run. In their postseason opener New Haven Merritt initially slowed Morrice’s offense in the first half by bringing heavy pressure. The Orioles adjusted by changing up the blocking scheme and opening up the passing game.
Against Deckerville in the regional championship the Eagles were able to stop Morrice’s offense a few times and even moved the ball well for a half. Both of Morrice’s units adjusted at halftime and ran away with it in the second half.
Crockett credits his players just as much as his coaching staff for their abilities to read opposing teams and make the necessary adjustments throughout the game.
“Having Peyton Smith and some of the other boys on offense coming over to me and letting me know where opposing players were playing and what we had to do to move the ball was very helpful,” said Crockett after the Deckerville game.
