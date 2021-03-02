CHESANING — Reese Greenfelder had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four steals as the Chesaning boys basketball team improved to 5-0 with a 38-29 victory over Durand Monday.
Sam Princinsky scored eight points with five rebounds for Chesaning (3-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Lucas Powell had seven points and four steals. Brady Coon added five points and three steals.
“It was another defensive struggle as we worked our way to a 25-13 lead at half,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. The Railroaders got within four in the second half.
Durand (2-7, 2-4 MMAC) got 10 points from Gabe Lynn and six apiece from Ben Nebo and Dylan McDonald.
The Indians defeated Durand for the second time this season. Chesaning had topped Durand 53-51 in the season opener Feb. 12 in a non-league matchup.
Chesaning scoring: Reese Greenfelder 11 points, Sam Princinsky 8 points, Lucas Powell 7 points, Brady Coon 5 points, Mason Struck 2 points, Henry Hill 2 points, Tyler Sager 2 points, Jaylen Anderson 1 point.
Durand scoring: Gabe Lynn 4 0-0 10, Ben Nebo 1 3-3 6, Dylan McDonald 3 0-0 6, Austin Kelley 2 1-2 5, Mason Pancheck 1 0-0 2.
Corunna 37, Clio 33
CLIO — Cole Mieske had 17 points and Corunna held off Clio for its fourth straight win.
Porter Zeeman and Wyatt Bower each had seven rebounds for the Cavs (7-2, 4-1 Flint Metro Stars). Bower added three assists.
Clio fell to 2-2 overall and in the league.
