OVID-ELSIE — It has been quite the four-year journey for Ovid-Elsie senior forward Lauren Barton — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week.
In addition to being a four-year varsity basketball player, she’s also a two-year varsity volleyball player and a 4.0 student.
But the six-footer has had to overcome injuries.
Barton’s been playing basketball since sixth grade when her school started a girls’ program. Her interest in the sport came, in part, from her competitiveness with her brother.
“My brother played basketball and I was always kind of jealous because I liked the sport but I wasn’t as good as him,” said Barton. “I wasn’t very good initially I was just a bigger kid so I was able to bully my way around everywhere.”
A year after picking up a basketball, Barton was noticed by an AAU coach who needed a player and joined the AAU circuit. It was on the AAU circuit where she started to garner interest from collegiate teams.
“Teams contacted me after seeing me at some summer tournaments and I (initially) didn’t turn down any of them because I wanted to keep my options open,”said Barton. “At that point, I didn’t know what major I wanted to go into so I had I lot (of schools) lined up — Indiana Tech being one of them. (At the time) Indiana Tech wasn’t my first option because I was young (and didn’t really know what I wanted to do).”
Soon after Barton’s recruitment started to pick up, her athletic career suffered, a setback after an injury filled sophomore season.
“I had a lot of knee problems sophomore year; initially with my kneecap and then my ACL and meniscus,” said Barton. “I would always push through the pain because in my mind the pain wasn’t ever as bad as my body was telling me; which is what led to the ACL tear.”
Barton said tearing her ACL was devastating.
“Having a setback like that and not being able to do what you love really takes a toll… You really don’t know how much you love something until it’s gone,” said Barton.
As much as the injury took away from Barton, she says it gave a new perspective on her game and the sport.
“That injury made me more determined to get back and be better than I was before,” said Barton. “My drive, passion and love for the game was even greater than it was before because I knew what it felt like to lose it.”
In her junior year Barton bounced back, averaging 12.2 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. Even with that kind of season, she found herself a bit behind in her recruitment.
“Being late to the (recruiting) game (because of my injury), I wasn’t getting the D-II and D-I offers everyone else was getting, but Indiana Tech was still interested … It was a happy accident, they saw me and it was an instant connection,” said Barton.
As it turned out Indiana Tech was also one of the few schools that had the major that Barton wanted to pursue.
“At that point I knew that I wanted to go into bio-medical engineering. Lucky for me (Indiana Tech) was one of the eight colleges in the surrounding thousand miles that had that major.”
After her athletic career has ended Barton wants to go into the medical field in some capacity, whether it be in creating new equipment to help patients or research — she says she “just wants to help people”.
In the meantime she is looking to finish her high school career strong and is looking forward to attending Indiana Tech.
“I’m excited for what the season has yet to bring,” said Barton. “I can not wait to further my career at Indiana Tech; with my injury I didn’t think anyone was going to want me so for them to (give me an) opportunity I’m blessed.”
