PINCKNEY — Corunna’s football team is not only 2-0 but the Cavaliers have not been scored upon in eight quarters.
Corunna wrapped up Pinckney, 38-0, Thursday on the road. As was the case Week 1, the Cavaliers did all their scoring in the first half.
Jaden Edington rushed for a team-high 94 yards with two TDs, including a 73-yarder for the Cavaliers. QB Wyatt Bower rushed for 86 yards and one score, a 53-yarder. He also completed 7 of 11 passes for 78 yards and two TDs with no interceptions.
Tarick Bower hauled both of his brother’s TD passes, including a 31-yarder. Braden Andrejack also had two catches for 17 yards.
Corunna out-gained the home team, 324 to 64 and outrushed the Pirates 246 to 6. Wyatt Bower and Dayne Zeeman each had a team-high seven tackles while Edington had six stops.
“It was a good win for us and we got a lot of kids in the game,” said Corunna coach Steve Herrick. “Jaden Edington ran well and Wyatt and Tarick Bower also had good nights.”
OWOSSO 34, MT. MORRIS 32
MT. MORRIS — Owosso denied Mt. Morris at the Trojan 4 on the final play of the game while capturing a 34-32 victory and improving to 2-0.
Trojan running back Hoyt Patrick rushed for 121 yards and two TDs on 16 carries, while brother and starting QB Liam Patrick rushed 14 times for 62 yards and two scores.
Austin Blaha entered the game at quarterback in the fourth quarter and engineered a scoring drive. he finished with four rushes for 32 yards and a TD.
Patrick passed 5 of 12 for 98 yards with two interceptions. Daniel Wittum caught four aerials for 61 yards, while Teegan Passinault had two catches for 36 yards and Santi Aguirre had one catch for 18.
Hoyt Patrick led the defense with 12 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss. Joe Bodyl had seven stops and Weston Yoho intercepted a pass.
MONTROSE 22, DURAND 14
MONTROSE — Durand rallied from a 16-0 deficit but couldn’t overtake Montrose Thursday.
The Rams downed the Railroaders 22-14 as Durand fell to 0-2 on the season.
Durand’s Power T offense produced 305 rushing yards on 59 carries. Levi Smith rushed for a team-high 92 yards and one TD on 17 carries while Caden Holbrook rushed for 54 yards on nine carries and one score.
Carver Purdy (34 rushing yards), Hayden Simmons (33 yards) and Drew Alward (30 yards) added more production.
“We split up our running quite a bit and we played a good game tonight,” said Durand coach John Webb. “Our young team just needs to learn how to finish.”
Posting five tackles apiece were Smith, Gaven Brewer, Holbrook and Cameron Bacchus. Smith and Brewer each had two tackles for losses and Smith had a fumble recovery.
LAINGSBURG 35, KELLOGGSVILLE 7
WYOMING — Laingsburg rose to 2-0 overall with a convincing 35-7 victory over Wyoming Kelloggsville Thursday.
No other details were available at press-time.
MIDDLETON-FULTON 54, BYRON 0
MIDDLETON — Byron fell to 0-2 in eight-man football action Thursday with a 54-0 setback to Middleton-Fulton.
No details on the contest were available at press-time.
BOYS SOCCER
LAINGSBURG 4, OVID-ELSIE 1
LAINGSBURG — Landon Freeman scored twice and Landen Hart and DeJuan Salinas added one goal apiece as Laingsburg defeated Ovid-Elsie 4-1 Thursday to improve to 3-3 overall.
Ryker Parsons scored for the Marauders, now 0-3.
The Wolfpack got assists from Keaton Dietz, Dano Winans and Freeman.
Talan Parsons got an assist to brother Ryker Parsons in the 56th minute to bring Ovid-Elsie to within 2-1 of the Wolfpack.
Dalton Jordan made 11 saves for the Marauders while Laingsburg’s goalie made two saves.
GIRLS GOLF
PERRY SECOND AT CMAA JAMBOREE
LAINGSBURG — Addyson Lampron and Lia Lentz led the Perry girls golf squad to a second-place finish at a Central Michigan Athletic League Jamboree at Pine Hills Thursday.
Lampron and Lentz each shot nine-hole rounds of 49 to tie for third place individually.
The Ramblers scored 212 while Bath was tops at 185. Pewamo-Westphalia was third (224), New Lothrop fourth (241), Laingsburg fifth (251) and Durand sixth (255).
New Lothrop’s Ella Mulcahy and Delaney Gross tied for ninth with 53 scores.
CROSS COUNTRY
O-E GIRLS RUN FOURTH AT SARANAC
SARANAC — Clarissa Baese ran 11th overall in 21 minutes, 37 seconds and the Ovid-Elsie girls cross country team finished fourth in Division 3-4 at the Saranac Invitational Wednesday.
O-E’s Piper White ran 13th (21:58) while the Marauders other leading runners were Kaia Spiess (20th, 22:24), Audrey Bensinger (24:21) and Hannah Koutz (27:37).
The Ovid-Elsie boys cross country squad finished fifth in Division 3-4 at Saranac.
Marauder Clay Powell medaled with a time of 17 minutes, 12 seconds. Teammate JD Miller also medaled and finished 29th (18:58). James Kelly (19:22), Travis Wright (20:18) and Jeremiah Stewart (21:53) also bolstered the Marauders’ cause.
