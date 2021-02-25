LAINGSBURG — Zach Hawes hit five of Laingsburg’s 12 3-pointers and scored 29 points as the Wolfpack beat Fowler 68-40 Wednesday.
Noah Hagarty scored 10 points, while Eli Woodruff and Cooper Wilson each scored nine for the Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference).
Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said Hawes had a special night despite drawing two early fouls and missing time in the first half.
Fowler (2-2, 1-2 CMAC) featured Dominic Horak’s 14 points and Chase Pung’s 11 points.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Zach Hawes 29 points, Nick Hagerty 10 points, Eli Woodruff 9 points, Cooper Wilson 9 points.
Chesaning 44, Byron 26
CHESANING — Chesaning improved to 3-0 overall with a 44-26 victory Wednesday over visiting Byron.
Mason Struck and Reese Greenfelder each had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Indians (2-0 MMAC), who held the Eagles to eight second-half points.
“We still have a lot to work on, but I am very pleased with the effort all our guys gave tonight,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said.
Sam Princinsky supplied six points, four steals and three rebounds for Chesaning. Nate Ferry had four steals and joined Lucas Powell with five points.
Jalen Branch scored 10 points for Byron (0-6, 0-3 MMAC). Caleb Joslin added seven points.
CHESANING SCORING: Mason Struck 10 points, Reese Greenfelder 10 points, Sam Princinsky 6 points, Nate Ferry 5 points, Lucas Powell 5 points, Brady Coon 4 points, Jaylen Andnerson 2 points, Tyler Sager 2 points.
BYRON SCORING: Jalen Branch 10 points, Caleb Joslin 7 points.
Bendle 63, Ovid-Elsie 57
BURTON — Burton Bendle overcame an early seven-point deficit to hand Ovid-Elsie its first loss.
Logan Thompson scored 12 points for the Marauders (4-1). Jackson Thornton added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Adam Barton had 10 points and four rebounds.
Dylan Carman scored eight points and Cal Byrnes added seven.
Bendle (5-1) took the lead with a 17-8 second-quarter run. The Tigers led by as many as 17.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Cal Byrnes 3 1-2 7, Jackson Thornton 5 1-2 11, Adam Barton 4 0-0 10, Clay Wittenberg 2 0-0 5, Dylan Carman 3 1-2 8, Logan Thompson 5 0-0 12, Jacob Schaub 10-0 2, Jacob Tomasek 1 0-0 2.
Durand 48, Owosso 30
OWOSSO — Durand won its second straight game by defeating Owosso, 48-30, Wednesday.
The Railroaders, coming off a 61-26 win over Byron on Friday, improved to 2-4. Gabe Lynn had 15 points for Durand, while Isac Hager scored nine. Ben Nebo added eight points.
Owosso (0-4) got nine points from Peyton Fields and seven from Crishaun Bates.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 2 0-0 6, Ben Nebo 3 0-0 8, Gabe Lynn 5 3-3 15, Trenton Bosclair 1 0-0 3, Isac Hager 3 0-0 9, Dylan McDonald 3 1-3 7.
