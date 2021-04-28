EAST LANSING — Perry’s Tyler Webb shot a team-low 50 as the Ramblers finished fifth out of six schools during a Greater Lansing Activities Conference jamboree at Timber Ridge.
The Ramblers totaled 211. Lakewood was first at 176. Next were Lansing Christian (191), Leslie (196), Olivet (205), Perry and Vermontville Maple Valley (216).
Caleb Woerner shot 52 for Perry. Keaton Lantis shot 54 and Jack Lamb carded a 55.
Mazza cards 50 for Trojans
FLINT — Jon Mazza shot 50 and Owosso had its best team score of the season, but still fell to Flint Kearsley 224-212 Tuesday at Flint Elks Golf Club.
The Trojans (0-5 Flint Metro League) also featured Ryan Dahl and Peyton Dwyer, each with 56s. Ethan Sigsby carded a 62.
Noah Oszust shot a season-low 64, though he did not figure into the team score.
