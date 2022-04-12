CHESANING — Chesaning senior pitcher Tyler Sager brought the heat against Ovid-Elsie Monday.
Sager struck out 20 batters, walked none and pitched a three-hit shutout over all seven innings as the Indians blanked the Marauders 8-0 in the first game of a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference baseball doubleheader.
“(Sager) was finding the zone,” Ovid-Elsie coach Luke Martin said.
Sager also smacked a solo homer and a double while driving in two runs. Teammates Lucas Powell and Eli Escamilla also had two hits apiece. Escamilla had a triple while Power doubled.
Jake Bowen, Ovid-Elsie’s freshman, drilled all three of the Marauders’ hits.
Dominic Wilkinson took the loss for Ovid-Elsie. He worked two innings and surrendered five runs on five hits.
Chesaning completed the sweep with a 14-4, five-inning victory in Game 2. Nash Wendling pitched a four-hitter over five innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. He gave up one earned run.
Escamilla drove in five runs for Chesaning with a triple, a single and a double. Wendling and Keighan Stoddard also had two hits apiece.
Chase Kline took the loss for the Marauders. He gave up six runs on eight hits with three walks and one strikeout over three innings. O-E’s Bowen had two hits and two RBIs while Braxton Stenger had one hit and scored twice.
New Lothrop sweeps Durand
DURAND — New Lothrop swept Durand, 16-3 and 15-0, Monday in a MMAC doubleheader.
Cannan Cromwell was the winning pitcher in Game 1. He allowed three hits over four innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Brady Birchmeier homered for the Hornets. He drilled a three-run dinger and finished with three hits and five RBIs. Grayson Orr had three hits with two doubles and four RBIs. Jordan Belmer had three hits and two RBIs.
In Game 2, a three-inning affair, Birchmeier pitched two innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Ty Kohlmann tripled and drove in three runs. Alex Heniger had one hit and drove in three runs.
New Lothrop improved to 2-0 in the MMAC.
Lake Fenton sweeps Cavs
FENTON — Lake Fenton swept Corunna, 8-2 and 5-1, Monday.
The Cavaliers were limited to just two hits in the first game, off the bats of Colby Ardelean and Jaden Herrick. Logan Vowell drove in a run.
Vowell took the loss, allowing five runs and six hits through five innings. Vowell struck out nine and walked two. Collin Thompson worked one inning and gave up three runs and three hits. He struck out one.
In Game 2, Thompson and Herrick each clubbed two hits for the Cavaliers. Vowell again drove in a run.
Braden Andrejack took the loss, pitching three innings and giving up three runs and six hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Goodrich 8, Owosso 0
OWOSSO — Owosso dropped its season opener 8-0 Monday to defending Flint Metro League champion Goodrich.
Jay Tuttle powered two hits for Owosso and took the loss. Tuttle battled through five innings, giving up two hits with nine strikeouts.
Teddy Worthingon and Zach Evon also had hits for the Trojans with Evon tagging a double.
Owosso trailed 12-2 in Game 2 before the game was called due to darkness. It will be finished Thursday as the Trojans travel to Goodrich to finish out their three-game series.
Montrose 14, Byron 5
MONTROSE — Montrose defeated Byron, 14-5, Monday.
Matt Johnson and Caleb Joslin each had two hits for the Eagles. Johnson doubled and drove in three runs while Joslin had one RBI.
Billy Bailey took the loss. He worked 21/3 innings, giving up six runs on two hits and six walks. Bailey struck out five.
The loss lowered Byron to 1-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
