BYRON — After an opening 8-0 loss to Ionia last Wednesday, Perry soccer course-corrected at the Byron Invitational, emerging as champions of the weather-abbreviated event with wins over Otisville LakeVille and the hosting Eagles.
The Ramblers beat the Falcons 2-0. Against Byron, they found themselves in a major scrap as neither team conceded a goal in regulation. Perry, however, eked it out 1-0 in the ensuing shootout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.