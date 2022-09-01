CHESANING — KellyAnn Rodriguez of Chesaning would love to realize a dream before her senior golf season comes to a close.
The hard-hitting four-year varsity player — who finished as the individual Mid-Michigan Activities Conference runner-up a year ago — is hoping her long drives and effective chipping can lead her to the Division 4 state finals.
Rodriguez hasn’t reached the state finals yet, but came eight shots away each of the last two seasons.
“I’m trying to go to states — I’d like to go to states,” the senior said while practicing Monday at Briar Ridge Golf Course in Montrose.
Her father, Armondo Rodriguez, will begin his second season as Chesaning’s girls golf coach. The Indians will be shorthanded on the links this season with only three golfers — Rodriguez, Desiree Obuchowski and Madison Lorenz. However, his daughter figures to be one of the most consistent players in the area.
“Driving is one of her strengths — she hits the ball quite a distance driving,” he said. “If she can shoot like I know she can, she can be there.”
The 12th-grader said on a good day, she can drive the ball in excess of 200 yards off the tee.
Her best 18-hole score was a 95, while her best nine-hole score of her career was a 46.
Her father said she started the season off a bit sluggishly with her putter.
“I’ve been working more on my chipping and my putting — both of them,” KellyAnn Rodriguez said. “I’m not doing the best at them.”
Chesaning finished third as a team in the MMAC, but is still in search of a fourth golfer to round out the team.
“We’re looking for all of them to have a good year,” Aromondo Rodriguez said of his players.
Byron
Last year: Second, Mid-Michigan Activites Conference.
Coach: Don McLennan.
Key returners: Lily Miller, Jr; Zoey Curtis, Sr.; Avery Jones, So.; Charlotte Killinger, Sr.
Key newcomers: Lilly Quimby.
Outook: The Eagles graduated first-team all-MMAC player Jana L’Esperance, but four of their five golfers return from a year ago including Miller, Curtis, Jones and Killinger. Freshman Lilly Killinger fills out the roster. “We’ve got some good returners and they’re good kids,” said Byron coach Don McLennan, who takes over for long-time Eagles coach Paul Montgomery.
Chesaning
Last year: Third, Mid-Michigan Activities Confernence.
Coach: Armondo Rodriguez.
Key returners: KellyAnn Rodriguez, Sr.; Desiree Obuchowski, Sr.; Madison Lorenz, Sr.
Outlook: Rodriguez was a first-teamer in the MMAC last season and had the second-most points of any league golfer. She missed qualifying for the state meet by eight strokes for the second straight season. Obuchowski and Lorenz were both honorable mention all-leaguers.
Corunna
Last year: 12th Flint Metro League tournament.
Coach: Tim Challender.
Key returners: Emily Rodman, Sr.: Adrianna Walworth, Sr.; Olivia Lindsey, Sr.
Key newcomers: Daralee Shay, So.; Paige Brewer, So.
Outlook: Rodman has led the way so far for the Cavaliers. “Our goal for the season is mainly to improve every week,” Challender said.
Durand
Last year: First, Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Coach: Julia Miller.
Key returners: Jordyn Lawrence, Sr.; Sydney Leydig, Sr.; Mackenzi Aslin, Sr., Callie Rochefort, Sr.; Shianne Briggs, Mr.; Wynn Carpenter, So.; Samantha Leydig, So.; Sarah Bias, So.
Key newcomers: Molly Winson, Sr.; Madeline Frelich, Fr.; Abigail Hart, So.
Outlook: Miller succeeds Cecil Cole as head coach at Durand, which has won three straight MMAC championships. Four seniors lead the way for the Railroaders, who have 20 golfers on the roster. Senior Jordyn Lawrence averaged a 52 over nine holes in 2021, while Sydney Leydig (54), Mackenzi Aslin (55) and Callie Rochefort (55) were other key golfers. Underclassmen to watch out for are junior Shianne Briggs and sophomores Wynn Carpenter, Samantha Leydig and Sarah Bias. Molly Winson, a senior, Madeline Frelich, a freshman and Abigail Hart, a sophomore, are key newcomers.
Laingsburg
Last year: Fifth, Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Coach: Greg Beavers.
Key returners: Olivia Rodriguez, Emmy Lang, Erin Pollack.
Key newcomers: Hailey Rueckert, Lillian Platte, Tessa Boyle, Katie Laing, Mariah McLean.
Outlook: Beavers said that Laingsburg’s strength is its “great attitude” but its greatest weakness is its lack of experience. The team’s goal “is to learn and improve as the season progresses.”
Owosso
Last year: 10th Flint Metro League tournament.
Coach: Jason Krantz.
Key returners: EmmaLee Livingston, Sr.; Natalie Thayer, Sr.
Key newcomers: Audrey Doyle, Jr.
Outlook: Doyle, a junior, who is playing varsity golf for the first year, is currently Owosso’s No. 1 player. Livingston and Thayer played very sparingly last season, noted Krantz. “We’re a very young and inexperienced team,” said the coach. The Trojans graduated two second team all-leaguers in Ellie Feldpausch and Kennedy Peplinski.
Perry
Last year: fourth, GLAC.
Coach: Jake Baumgartner.
Key returners: Neela Willson, Jr.; Sydney Rose, Sr.; Addy Lampron, So.
Key newcomers: Ali Miller, So.; Maddie Kloeckner, So.; Savannah Musson, So.; Emily Provost, So.
Outlook: Willson had the lowest 18-hole average (108) of any returner for the Ramblers. She was a second-team all-leaguer along with Rose. Both have two years of varsity experience. “We have a team of 12 players, but most with little to no varsity experience,” said Baumgartner, now in his 22nd season as Perry coach. “How quickly our younger players develop will be the key to our season.” Bath, Olivet and Lakewood will be the league favorites this season, Baumgartner said.
