Sam Roose was perfect again for Olivet College, helping the Comets hand Alma College its first loss of the season Saturday, 33-10.
Roose, a placekicker, kicked a 29-yard field goal and made all four of his extra points. The Owosso native also kicked off six times with one touchback. Roose was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Week.
Four local players saw action in defeat for the Scots.
Trent Devereaux (Chesaning) started at quarterback but largely struggled, finishing 8 of 21 for 50 yards. He did throw one touchdown, a 4-yard pass to Nathan Goralski late in the fourth quarter.
Brodie Crim (Perry) was credited with one kickoff return that netted 21 yards. Hunter Sanderson (Perry) had one tackle on defense.
Denver Jewell (Durand) was listed as a participant for the Scots. He didn’t record any stats.
FOOTBALL
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus caught his third touchdown of the season, but it wasn’t enough for Adrian in a 36-20 loss Saturday to Trine University. He hauled in a 30-yard toss from quarterback Jack Wurzer in the second quarter to cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to 17-13 at the time. It was his lone catch.
Aidan Harrison, Western Illinois (New Lothrop) — Harrison was listed as having played in Saturday’s 31-30 homecoming loss to Southern Illinois.
Ryan Brady, SVSU head coach (Chesaning) — Brady’s second showing in the “Battle of the Valleys” didn’t end well, as the Cardinals lost 49-17 Saturday to Grand Valley State.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Annese’s Bulldogs smoked Northwood 67-25 Saturday behind the stellar play of quarterback Mylik Mitchell. Mitchell threw for 508 yards and six touchdowns in the win.
Cole Higley, Lawrence Tech (Chesaning) — LTU picked up a forfeit victory over Roosevelt due to COVID-19. Higley, a junior is listed as a tight end for the unbeaten Blue Devils (5-0).
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University — Wilsey scored the game-winning goal in the 85th minute to lift Oakland to a 2-1 win over IUPUI Saturday afternoon. The goal was Wilsey’s first of the season, coming on a header off a corner kick from Sami Lopez. Wilsey started the game on defense and played all 90 minutes.
Morgan Chamberlain, Great Lakes Christian College (Perry) — Chamberlain started and recorded two shots Friday in a 4-0 win over Marantha Baptist.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) —Ciszewski registered two shots in 24 minutes of action Friday as Concordia topped Cornerstone 5-1. She entered as a sub late in the first half of a 3-1 loss to Madonna Sept. 29, playing 40 total minutes.
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — Williams played 10 minutes Sept. 29 as the Blue Devils beat Michigan-Dearborn 2-0. She logged 15 minutes Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Madonna.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — Crawford took 19th in 20:21 at LCC’s home invitational Saturday, helping the Stars finish second as a team (64 points). Oakland Community College won the meet with 39 points.
Emme Koutz, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Koutz was the top runner for Adrian at LCC, finishing 22nd (20:26.2) as the Bulldogs placed 14th.
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — O’Neill took 37th in 28:57.5 at the Red October Invitational at SVSU Saturday.
Jenna Goodrich and Kaitlyn Hankins, Mott CC (Byron) — Hankins was 156th (27:53.6) at Lansing CC. Goodrich placed 160th in 28:17.
Jorden Sowash, Michigan-Dearborn (Owosso) — Sowash finished 139th (26:35.1) Saturday at the Louisville Classic.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris continued to play well despite the Fighting Hawks dropping their 14th and 15th straight matches. Norris had 22 assists and seven digs Sept. 30 in a loss to St. Thomas (Minnesota); she added 15 assists, six digs and two kills in Saturday’s loss to Western Illinois.
Maya Ferland, Northwood University (Laingsburg) — Ferland had four kills Saturday as the Timberwolves downed Lake Superior State 3-0.
Makayla Koenig, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Koenig saw action in four games Saturday and Sunday against Oakland, Macomb, Waubonsee and St. Clair County community colleges. She racked up five total kills and two blocks.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids CC (Chesaning) — Ferry helped GRCC beat Macomb Community College and Terry State Sunday, logging three kills in each game. She also registered three total blocks. Ferry also played Saturday in a win over Owens Community College, recording one dig and two blocks.
SWIMMING
Mallory Irelan, Northern Michigan (Owosso) — Irelan swam a leg of the 200-yard medley relay in Saturday’s intrasquad meet. Irelan’s team took sixth (1 minute, 59.78 seconds).
