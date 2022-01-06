PERRY — Jordyn Lawrence scored 22 points to steer Durand past Perry 46-27 Wednesday.
Izzy Konesny and Jessica Winslow scored nine and seven points, respectively, for the Railroaders (5-2), who rebounded from a 43-point loss Tuesday at Ovid-Elsie.
The Ramblers (1-6) were led by Sophie Knickerbocker’s seven points. Grace O’Neill and Sydney Rose each scored five.
Up 18-15 at halftime, Durand (5-2) went on a 13-5 scoring run in the third quarter and finished with a 15-7 advantage in the fourth.
“We came out very efficiently in the third quarter and slowly extended the lead,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “We had a rough night last night losing to Ovid-Elsie and losing a key player to a long-term injury, but the girls bounced back tonight better than anyone could have expected. Jordyn played an incredible game and set up her teammates. Freshman Izzy Konesny had her best game and is getting more confident. Winslow was very efficient around the hoop on offense and defense.”
DURAND SCORING: Sydney Leydig 2 0-0 4, Samantha Leydig 1 0-0 3, Jordyn Lawrence 8 4-7 22, Izzy Konesny 2 5-8 9, Jade Garske 0 1-3 1, Ciera Justice 0 0-1 0, Jessica Winslow 3 1-2 7. Totals 16 11-21 46.
PERRY SCORING: Sophie Knickerbocker 3 1-1 7, Grace O’Neill 1 2-2 5, Lexi VanAtta 1 0-0 3, Sydney Rose 1 3-6 5, Jadyn Johnson 1 0-0 2, Bailey Cramer 1 0-0 2, Lorraine Tharnish 1 1-6 3. Totals 9 7-15 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.