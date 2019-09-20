FRANKENMUTH — Carson Hersch won in 17 minutes, 30.8 seconds and the New Lothrop boys cross country team placed first in the Red Division of the Frankenmuth Invitational Thursday.
The Hornets scored 31 points, running ahead of second-place Chesaning (51).
Drew Kohlmann of New Lothrop was second in 18:15.7. Chesaning’s Jaden James placed fourth (19:06.0) and Levi Maier ran sixth (19:19.4).
New Lothrop’s scoring was completed by Cole Yaros (seventh, 19:21.2), Ryan Heslip (ninth, 19:28.7) and Jason Weber (17th, 20:51.2). Chesaning’s Addison James was 12th (19:42.9), while Luke Walser ran 15th (20:32.9) and Kaden Liebrock finished 21st (21:13.2).
In the girls race, New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp took second in 20:34.2 as the Hornets finished second out of five schools with 45 points. Cass City was first with 36 and Chesaning was third with 67.
Emma Soelberg of Chesaning finished eighth (24:05.5), while the Indians’ Olivia Grover placed 11th (24:49.7).
New Lothrop’s Alana Beckman (25:08.5), Julia Martin (25:09.2) and Sidney Green (25:10.0), ran 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Frankenmuth Invitational
Red Division team standings: 1. New Lothrop, 31; 2. Chesaning, 51; 3. Cass City, 52; 4. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 123; 5. Millington, 133; 6. Bendle, 147.
Race Results
1. Carson Hersch (NL) 17:30.8
2. Drew Kohlmann (NL) 18:15.7
4. Jaden James (CH) 19:06.0
6. Levi Maier (CH) 19:19.4
7. Cole Yaros (NL) 19:21.2
9. Ryan Heslip (NL) 19:28.7
12. Addison James (CH) 19:42.9
15. Luke Walser (CH) 20:32.9
17. Jason Weber (NL) 20:51.2
21. Kaden Liebrock (CH) 21:13.2
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Frankenmuth Invitational
Red Division Team standings: 1. Cass City, 36. 2. New Lothrop, 45 3.Chesaning, 67. 4. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 79. 5. Millington, 134.
Race Results
1. Allison Sowatsky (SVL) 20:29.4
2. Clara Krupp (NL) 20:34.2
8. Emma Soelberg (CH) 24:05.5
11. Olivia Grover (CH) 24:49.7
13. Alana Beckman (NL) 25:08.5
14. Julia Martin (NL) 25:09.2
15. Sidney Green (NL) 25:10.0
16. Eliana Germane (CH) 25:16.59
17. Lindsey Wendling (NL)25:19.59
18. Lauren Lane (NL) 25:32.2
22. Emily Smith (CH) 26:59.9
36. Reid Fraser (CH) 30:31.59
