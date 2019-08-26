OWOSSO — Chris Ross won the Men’s Club Championship title at Owosso Country Club Sunday with a 214 total over three rounds.
Ross finished 1-over par with rounds of 69, 72 and 73. He was 11 strokes better than second-place finisher Lynn Price. Cody Crites was third at 227.
Denny Matznick won the men’s net title with a 2-under par 140. Justin Horvath was second with an even-par 142. Ken Peterson was third at 143.
Chloe Lawrie won the Ladies Club Championship with a 2-over par 144. Lawrie shot rounds of 71 and 73. Stephine Ross was second at 153 while Pam Kurtz was third (172).
Lawrie also won the Ladies net championship with a 2-under par 140. Kurtz was second at 148 while Ross was third at 151.
