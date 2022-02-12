CHESANING — A team on a mission, the Chesaning’s boys basketball squad racked up its fourth-consecutive win on Friday, downing Byron 69-47.
Sophomore big man Mason Struck provided much of the scoring punch, pouring in 21 points and also leading the team with six rebounds. Defensively, the team recorded 22 steals, with Eli Escamilla and Lucas Powell swiping five each.
Despite the large final margin, Chesaning coach Matt Weigl did not feel his crew got off to the smoothest of starts.
“It was a tough game to find a flow and we did a nice job handling that and reeling ourselves in when we started playing too fast at times,” he said. Ultimately, however, Weigl was “really happy with the way we kept our composure tonight.
“We will enjoy tonight and get back to work tomorrow,” he said.
The Indians improved to 12-4 overall and 10-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, where they remain one game back of Ovid-Elsie, despite handing the Marauders their first loss of the year Feb. 4.
James Miller had 17 points to lead Byron (4-10, 4-8).
Chesaning Scoring: Mason Struck 21, Jaylen Anderson 11, Evan List 9, Tyler Sager 7, Lucas Powell 6, Brady Coon 5, Eli Escamilla 5, Reese Greenfelder 5, Nate Ferry 2.
Byron Scoring: Justin Frye 15, James Miller 17, Caden Aldrich 5, Trevor Ritter 2, Mitchell Morrow 5, Owen Thomas 3. Totals 15 13 47.
Perry 52, Lansing Christian 37
LANSING — Perry defeated the Lansing Christian 52-37 Friday to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Ramblers found themselves down 14-11 after one quarter, but battled back to improve to 7-8 overall on the season and 4-6 in Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Jack Lamb led Perry with 18 points, also chipping in four rebounds and four assists. Cody Swain had a well-rounded game with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Parker Davis hauled in 16 rebounds to go with nine points, while Blake Ianitis had seven points and 10 boards.
Perry Scoring: Jack Lamb 18, Cody Swain 14, Parker Davis 9, Blake Ianitis 7, Jacob Dejarlias 2, Jason Larner 2.
Lake Fenton 67, Owosso 29
OWOSSO — Owosso fell 67-29 Friday night to Lake Fenton.
Owosso was coming off a 56-51 win Wednesday over Clio, its first victory since beating Corunna 48-47 Jan. 24, 2020. The Trojans’ (1-13, 1-5 Flint Metro Stars) losing streak ended at 39 games, spanning parts of three seasons.
No details were reported on either game.
Corunna 58, Clio 34
CLIO — Corunna defeated Clio 58-34 on Friday.
The win improves their record to 6-8 overall and 5-8 in the Flint Metro League.
A.J. Brieger had six rebounds and Tarick Bower recorded five boards. No scoring statistics were reported by press time.
New Lothrop 64, Otisville LakeVille 24
OTISVILLE — Rehabbing from a lopsided loss Tuesday to Fowler, New Lothrop bounced back against Otisville LakeVille Friday with a 64-24 rout.
The first quarter was actually a tight one — with the Hornets enjoying a miniscule 11-10 edge after eight minutes of play — but the rest were a whitewash.
Ty Kohlmann poured in 28 points to lead New Lothrop (7-7, 6-5 MMAC). The Hornets second-leading scorer was Ryan Heslip, who canned three treys to put up nine points.
New Lothrop Scoring: Ty Kohlmann 9 7-7 28, Ryan Heslip 3 0-0 9, Cannon Cromwell 3 1-2 8, Jordan Belmer 2 1-2 8, Jaden Curry 2 0-0 4, Zack Graves 1 1-1 3, Joe Bitterman 1 0-0 2, Luke Henige 1 0-0 2, Jan Rehacek 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-12 64.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chesaning 56, Byron 32
CHESANING — A ferocious, ballhawking effort that head coach Steve Keck called, “one of our best defensive games,” powered the Chesaning girls basketball team to a 56-32 win over MMAC foe Byron Friday.
Chesaning piled up more than 20 steals. The individual pace-setter in that — and just about every other — stat, was senior Lilly Skaryd. She finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a block to go with her six swipes. Even when confronted with a box-and-one defense specifically aimed at stopping her in the second half, Skaryd was still able to put 11 on the board.
Ava Devereaux added 16 points, grabbing eight boards and logging four steals.
The win improves Chesaning to 11-5 overall and 8-5 in the MMAC.
Byron (3-12, 2-9) was paced by seven points each from Kierra Conlen, Reese Forgie and Jordan Huhn.
Chesaning Scoring: Lilly Skaryd 23, Ava Devereaux 16, Hannah Oakes 7, Kennedy McAlpine 4, Charley Mahan 3, Alexia Mugute 1. Totals 22 11-15 56.
Byron Scoring: Kierra Conlen 2 3-5 7, Mya Foster 2 1-2 6, Reese Forgie 2 2-4 7, Haylee Schott 2 1-2 5, Jordan Huhn 2 2-2 7. Totals 10 9-15 32.
New Lothrop 54, Otisville LakeVille 25
OTISVILLE — Scorching hot from 3-point-land, New Lothrop ran Otisville LakeVille out of the gym Friday, winning 54-25.
The Hornets made 55% of their shots from beyond the long line, going 11 of 21 as a team. Izzy Heslip was the leading sharpshooter, canning four out of six treys en route to a team-high 14 points. Alexis Miller was the Hornets’ other double-digit scorer, with 12.
“Our girls played hard tonight,” coach James Perry said. “We really locked up on defense … We have really worked hard in practice on taking pride in our defense and girls are buying in.”
The win improves New Lothrop’s record to 11-4 overall and 10-2 in the MMAC, where it sits two games behind undefeated Ovid-Elsie.
New Lothrop Scoring: Lily Bruff 2 0-1 4, Marissa Rombach 2 1-3 7, Izzy Heslip 5 0-2 14, Ashlyn Orr 3 2-4 8, Alexis Miller 4 2-3 12, Madison Wheeler 3 0-0 9. Totals 19 5-13 54.
Corunna 56, Clio 37
CLIO — Corunna used a balanced scoring effort to upend Clio 56-37 Friday for the Cavaliers’ ninth win of the year.
Kira Patrick, Ellie Toney and Sydnie Gillett each finished in double-figures, with 12, 11 and 10 points apiece. Jenna Bauman added eight, Gracie Crowe had seven, and Jorja Napier and Olivia Lindsey each had four.
Now 9-6 overall and 4-3 in the Flint Metro League, Corunna will look for its third win in a row on Wednesday, when the Cavs host Lansing Waverly.
Corunna Scoring: Kira Patrick 5 0-0 12, Jenna Bauman 1 5-6 8, Ellie Toney 4 2-2 11, Sydnie Gillet 3 3-3 10, Jorja Napier 2 0-4 4, Gracie Crowe 3 1-2 7, Olivia Lindsey 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 11-17 56.
Fowler 54, Laingsburg 21
LAINGSBURG — Playing their second game in as many days, Laingsburg couldn’t stay with Fowler Friday, falling 54-21 at home in spite of an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double from Lorna Strieff.
The Wolfpack’s overall record fell to 6-10 with the loss. The team next plays at Potterville on Wednesday.
Laingsburg Scoring: Lorna Streiff 11, Kyleigh Luna 2, Brenna Highfield 2, Ella Merrell 2, Ellie Baynes 4. Total 21.
Lansing Christian 46, Perry 38
PERRY — Perry fell to Lansing Christian High on Friday, 46-38.
The Ramblers now have a record of 3-14 (2-8 GLAC.) No other details were available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.