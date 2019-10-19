NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop beat Carson City-Crystal and Lansing Christian to go 2-1 at Thursday’s quad meet.
The Hornets opened by losing 25-21, 20-25, 17-15 to Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart. New Lothrop (17-12-2) beat CC-C 26-24, 25-21 and Lansing Christian 25-22, 25-22.
Kailey Wendling had 16 kills, 24 assists and 25 digs for the Hornets. Briann Kline had 13 kills and 30 digs. Emma Bruff added 48 digs and Anna Johnson had 21 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.