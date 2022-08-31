NEW LOTHROP — Asked if there is anything looming large as a potential Achilles heel for his squad ahead of the 2022 season — anything that keeps him up at night — head New Lothrop football coach Clint Galvas was pithy in reply. “I guess I sleep pretty well,” he said.
“As far as preparation, we’re prepared,” Galvas went on. “There’s nothing I’m really worried about. And I’m not trying to sound cocky or anything, I just feel confident that we’re gonna be prepared every week to play.”
If any local coach has earned the right to feel a little cocky, it’s Galvas. Now in his 14th year heading the Hornets, the bespectacled skipper has amassed a record of achievement more or less unparalleled in area annals.
Galvas’s 134 wins are already third most in area history — behind Byron’s Roger Bashore (157) and Nick Annese (144), who also coached at New Lothrop, in addition to Corunna — and his .876 winning percentage is by far the best among those with a significant number of games coached.
And then there’s his two state championships, coming in 2018 and 2020.
Given all that, it seems safe to say that if he isn’t at all worried about how his team will perform this year, there simply isn’t much to be worried about.
Still, Galvas’s serenity might not be shared by the entirety of New Lothrop’s fanbase after a 2021 season that the coach acknowleges is viewed as “a little bit of a down year” by those outside the program.
Why so? Well, the Hornets were merely “good,” instead of the expected “very good” or, better yet, “great.” The team went just 7-4 — its worst record since Galvas’s maiden voyage in 2009 — had to share the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference penthouse suite with not one, but two teams in Ovid-Elsie and hated Montrose. To top it off the Hornets were steamrollered in the opening round of the playoffs, falling to Pewamo-Westphalia, 53-21.
Those relative stumbles camoflauged the fact that New Lothrop was still the most successful 11-man program in the area in 2021, finishing with an MMAC-best +200 point differential. But, when one considers that the Hornets were +400 in points the year before, it’s easy to see why the season felt like a bit of a step back. The expecations monster is a ravenous thing.
For his part, Coach Galvas vows that he “didn’t look at” 2021 as a down year “at all.”
“As a coach that’s been doing this for a while now, I don’t necessarily judge the success of a team on wins and losses, but just how they’ve grown throughout the year,” he said.
There’s no denying that last year’s Hornets had plenty of growing to do. That team had just five seniors and started a sophomore at quarterback.
This year’s squad has a whopping 13 seniors who comprise the majority of New Lothrop’s regular varsity roster.
It’s this experience that has Galvas especially bullish about his team’s chances to revert to form in 2022.
He’s especially excited by the returning talent he has on the lines. Four-fifths of his offensive line from a year ago and three-quarters of his defensive line are back, and bigger than ever.
Particularly imposing are guard/defensive end Grayson Orr and tackle Jaden Curry. Orr is 6-foot-3 and north of 250-pounds, while the 6-4 Curry tips the scales in the vicinity of 300.
Galvas was exceedingly complementary of the pair and imagines they and their linemates will give the Hornets the opportunity to be a bit more smashmouth than they have in years past.
“Our strength might be up front on both sides of the ball,” Galvas said. “We’re definitely going to hang our hats there. We don’t have maybe some of the big play ability that we’ve had in the past, however, we have a really gritty, tough team.”
Orr — who was a starter as a sophomore on the 2020 title team, and whose brother Cam quarterbacked that crew — is a “true captain” Galvas said.
“He’s got the best work ethic of anyone on our team … and not only is he a tremendous leader by example, but this year he’s really stepped up where he’s helping kids on the side, getting them into the weight room, speaking up in practice … and when he talks, people listen.”
Orr certainly has the team-first captain language down pat, never hesitating to prop up his teammates, whom he says all have a tight bond — “even off the field we’re hanging out with each other, doing stuff … it’s just all love.” He’s looking forward to giving the New Lothrop faithful something to cheer about this year, in thanks for their constant support.
“It’s just amazing that we get our chance to represent the town out here on our field. When we’re here playing our games out here on Friday nights, everyone’s out here. The whole town’s out here. They have our backs,” Orr said.
Curry has taken tremendous strides, with his buy-in matching his latent talent.
“(Curry has) always had the potential, had the size, but this year he’s all in, and I’m just excited to see him perform,” Galvas said. “I think he’s going to be a scary player on both sides of the ball. You’re going to hear his name a lot.”
Galvas also expects junior QB Jack Kulhanek to make a leap in 2022.
“Jack’s night and day from where he was a year ago at this time,” Galvas said. “He’s improved just with his reads, with his arm strength (and) the way he runs our offense. I would say 75-80% of what we do is some kind of read — a jet read, stretch read, RPO — and having a whole year of that stuff, obviously you’re going to get better.
“He’s also stepped into that leadership role. Last year, as a sophomore, I think he struggled a little bit with that.”
Considering that sophomore Kulhanek was already the most statistically successful thrower in the area with 1,619 passing yards and 24 TDs, a major improvement could make him a force to be reckoned with.
Other offensive weapons include senior wide receiver Hayden Andres and running back Noah Mulcahy, who takes over as New Lothrop’s featured back for the departed Garrett Mangino.
Galvas likes Mulcahy’s “100-meter track guy” speed. If the Hornets do uncork some big plays, he might be one providing them.
Even with all New Lothrop’s experience, it wouldn’t be safe to assume the season will be a cakewalk for them. Galvas considers this year’s MMAC field to be as tough as he’s seen — “Montrose is Montrose, they’re obviously always well-coached, and they’re going to be solid,” Galvas said, “With Durand they’ve got like 18, 19 guys returning this year so they’re going to definitely be on everybody’s radar. … Ovid-Elsie, obviously any time you’re playing a Division 5 team in our league, they’re going to have some bigger kids and more numbers — and the Hornets always schedule a brutal non-conference slate.
This season kicks off with a Week 1 matchup against Jackson Lumen-Christi, which was ranked fourth in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 7 preseason poll (to New Lothrop’s fifth).
“We’re going to find out where we’re at right away,” Galvas said. “No game is going to be a pushover. You’ve gotta be ready to play each and every week.”
But, as noted at the top, he’s confident his team will be.
