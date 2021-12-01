DURAND — Junior guard Jordyn Lawrence scored 19 points to lead Durand past Flint Kearsley 38-28 Tuesday in season-opening girls basketball action.
Lawrence added three assists, three steals and two blocked shots in the nonconference game. Senior center Jessica Winslow scored eight points with eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Sydney Leydig had five points with six rebounds.
Lawrence said a large opening-night crowd gave the Railroaders an extra jump in their step.
“The crowd was a lot bigger than normal,” Lawrence said. “That really helped us keep our energy up and not get down on ourselves because the refs were tough. A lot of things were being called, but we stayed together.”
Samantha Atkinson and Layna Silvas each scored six points for Kearsley, which shot just 5-for-26 at the free-throw line. Durand went 10 of 20.
Durand head coach Dave Inman, in his first season coaching the girls team, said it’s always good to win the low-scoring games.
“It was definitely a dogfight and I was kind of looking at the film from last year with Kearsley it was really a scrappy game and low-scoring,” Inman said. “When we get into the league, we’ve got some teams in our league that are really scrappy. I like to schedule non-league games that get you ready for league opponents. That was a great look for us tonight.”
“We were definitely getting our hands on some passes at times and causing disruptions,” Inman added. “In the third quarter we held them scoreless for a big stretch.”
Durand opened with a 7-0 run to start the second half, getting a 3-pointer from Lawrence and baskets from Izzy Konesny and Winslow while building a 25-17 cushion. Kearsley finally scored its first points with one minute left in the quarter on a 3-pointer from Layna Silvas. Silvas and Emily Schanick each added one free throw to make it 25-22 after three.
In the fourth, Lawrence scored a breakaway layup to make it 27-22 with 5:49 left. Konesny added another layup with 3:50 to go and Winslow sank both ends of a one-and-one free throw to push the lead to 31-22 with 3:29 on the clock.
With 26.8 seconds remaining, Lawrence sank two of three free throws following a hard foul and a subsequent technical by Kearsley.
“We just made some necessary changes from the first half to adjust our offense — to get more shots up,” Lawrence said. “Our defense was working together really well.
“We can definitely improve. We’re just starting our season off with a new coach so we’re still learning everything.”
Winslow said Durand was able to gather itself in the halftime locker room and get the job done in the second half.
“Coach said not to be so hard on ourselves,” Winslow said. “We’re pretty hard on ourselves as a team and he just kind of told us to calm down and that we’re all OK and I think that really helped.”
DURAND SCORING: Sydney Leydig 2 1-3 5, Jordyn Lawrence 7 3-6 19, Izzy Konesny 2 0-4 4, Ciera Justice 0 2-2 2, Jessica Winslow 2 4-4 8. Totals 13 10-20 38.
KEARSLEY SCORING: Layna Silvas 2 1-2 6, Samantha Atkinson 2 2-3 6.
