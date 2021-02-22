GRAND BLANC — The Durand boys bowling team improved to 4-1 and 2-1 in the MMAC Saturday by defeating Byron, 27-3.
Caden Rodgers led the way with games of 173 and 179. Abby Koenig also rolled games of 146 and 142.
Byron won the girls match, 22-8.
Alanna Feldhouse rolled games of 178 and 166 for Durand, now 3-2 and 2-1 in league play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.