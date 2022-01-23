NEW LOTHROP — Madison Wheeler has bounced back from two ACL surgeries to star for the New Lothrop girls basketball team.
This week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week, a 5-foot-5 senior guard/forward, scored a season-high 13 points with three 3-pointers in a big 47-38 victory over Chesaning Tuesday.
Wheeler’s heroics helped the Hornets rise to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Chesaning fell to 7-3 and 5-2 marks.
“That was a rival game and so it was really exciting going into it,” Wheeler said. “And having our games (vs. Mt. Morris and Montrose) canceled the week before, we had a lot of time to prep and really look at their personnel and see how we could best combat that. I think having that week of having all that preparation paid off. We handled the ball well. We moved the ball well and that got me and my teammates open.”
Wheeler followed that game up on Friday, scoring 10 points with three rebounds, two 3-pointers and three assists as the Hornets routed Mt. Morris, 60-13. It kept New Lothrop just one game out of first place in the MMAC standings at 6-3 overall, 5-1 in the MMAC.
Wheeler, one of just two seniors on the New Lothrop team, had nearly her entire junior basketball season wiped out.
“I tore my ACL and meniscus last basketball season,” Wheeler said. “It was our second game. I was going up for a lay-up and I got hit and I came down on it.”
It was a hauntingly familiar feeling for Wheeler.
“I had done it before,” Wheeler said. “I tore my other ACL three years ago.”
New Lothrop girls basketball coach Jim Perry said Wheeler showed extreme toughness in that she actually came back to play in the districts last season before her second ACL surgery.
“Madison is a three-year varsity player for me and she has gone through a lot in her basketball career,” Perry said. “She tore her ACL during the second game her junior year. Due to COVID, she was not able to have surgery until April, so she started rehab beforehand and got cleared to play during districts on a torn ACL. That just shows you her toughness and commitment to our team. She had torn the ACL in her other knee the summer before her freshman year.”
Perry said Wheeler is back, playing exceptional basketball.
“This season, Maddie has worked tirelessly to come back from her second ACL surgery and was determined to lead our team as a senior. She has done just that … She has been a true leader for our young team. Maddie is involved in many things outside of the three sports she plays. She’s a great student and a person who gets along with everyone. She has a kind heart and is always thinking of others. On the court, we have asked her to play multiple positions, basically 1-4.”
Wheeler was cleared to play shortly before the season began.
“I was released about a month before our first game,” Wheeler said. “I only wear a brace on my left knee because that was the most recent.”
She said that having to sit out virtually the entire year last year helped her become a better player.
“I think it was hard from a physical aspect because I lost a lot of my speed in recovery and that’s something that comes back slower,” Wheeler said. “At the same time, spending a season on the sidelines, I learned a lot just watching the games and watching my teammates play. So I think that allowed me to bring more to my game.”
She said her outside shooting is one of the best components of her game. But beyond that, leadership is even more important.
“Honestly, shooting is the biggest component of my game and it has been the past few seasons and where I carry the most for my team,” Wheeler said. “We lost a lot of seniors from last year and so, going into it, I knew that I would be a bigger scoring component than I had been in the past. I also had to step up and be a leader because we have a very young team.”
She said the team has high expectations and goals for the season.
“We are really looking to get a conference title and a district title as well,” Wheeler said. “And also to make a push into the regionals and states as well,” she said.
Wheeler has also competed in cross country and in softball at New Lothrop.
The senior said that she decided she wanted to go into the medical field after her first ACL injury.
“I’m currently undecided but I’m leaning toward the University of Michigan to study kinesiology, movement science,” Wheeler said. “I intend to be a doctor someday. I’m leaning toward a sports medicine position and I want to work with athletes.”
She maintains a 4.0667 grade point average and is one of four valedectorians at New Lothrop. Wheeler has served as student council president for four years and as yearbook editor-in-chief for two years. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and the school’s volunteer program.
