Not so long ago, the first day in pads was eagerly anticipated by players and coaches alike.
Teams have been in shoulder pads and helmets since Wednesday, but today is the first day in full pads for the 2019 season, although a lot has changed in that regard.
“Back in the day, it was like, ‘Now we’ll find out who the men and the boys are,’” Laingsburg coach Brian Borgman said Thursday. “And there’s some truth to that. But with only 22-23 bodies (in camp), we don’t change a lot. We won’t have full-contact tackling today. The only difference is the blocking on the line will get a little more intense, and some people will be running through them, but it will still be a thud mentality.”
Thud mentality is a concept where players perform all the fundamentals of a tackle without hitting the ballcarrier as they would during a game.
“We’ll see more in terms of physicality, but in terms of ramping it up and doing the old-school Oklahoma drills, those days are dead and gone,” Borgman said. “They just get kids hurt.”
Oklahoma drills, introduced in the 1950s, have fallen into disfavor and were banned by the NFL this season.
Players look forward to it still, but increasingly coaches do their best to limit hitting to game nights.
“If A.J. Eggleston gets hurt, I’ve lost my backup quarterback, my starting tailback, my starting strong safety, one of my punt returners, my kick returner and my long snapper,” Borgman said. “That’s six positions I have to fill. So smashing kids together just to see who’s tough, is stupid.”
Eggleston, though, isn’t averse to contact by any means.
“It’s something I always look forward to,” Eggleston said. “I like it when it gets rough and rowdy.”
Perry coach Jeff Bott also limits full contact, whether in full pads or not, and for the same reason.
“We tackle bags much of the time,” he said. “We rarely go to the ground, unless it’s goal-line stuff and situational stuff. That’s our go-to-the-ground-full-contact stuff for the week.”
Bott, who played and coached at Haslett, says the new rules have changed football.
“I remember coming (to Perry) as a player, and we weren’t ready to play,” he said. “We did the Oklahoma drill before the game on the field. It’s not the crack-your-head-open kind of game any more.”
Which, he says, is mostly a good thing.
“I think it’s more enjoyable,” Bott said. “I ran the Wing-T for a lot of years, and that part of me doesn’t like it, and a lot of Wing-T coaches don’t.”
These days, however, the Ramblers are a spread team.
“I love this kind of football, with wide-open spaces and all kinds of mad-scientist things (on offense) instead of smashing the ball ahead all of the time,” Bott said.
That’s not to say that players aren’t looking forward to a little more hitting in full pads.
“To me, it’s the best day of the whole football season, to put on pads,” Perry’s Trevor Edington said.
But, for coaches facing shrinking numbers, they’d like to keep the players they have in one piece during workouts.
“We teach them how to tackle and how to get into position to tackle,” Borgman said. “If they’re going to have those collisions, we want them on Friday nights. Put their bodies in the right spots, train them to be in the right positions, learn the techniques, learn how to put their body in the right spot, and hopefully their muscle memory will take over on Friday nights. They’re either going to make the tackle, or they’re not.”
