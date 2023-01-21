ELSIE — Like most basketball teams, there’s nothing Ovid-Elsie loves more than a good fastbreak.
Getting out on the run was key in what turned out to be the decisive stretch of the Marauders’ eventual 76-47 victory over the Montrose Rams Friday — a two-minute span late in the second quarter which turned turn a one-point deficit into an eight-point halftime lead.
Clay Wittenberg scored a pair of transition layups and Logan Thompson buried a 3-pointer as Ovid-Elsie took a 33-25 advantage into the break.
Ovid-Elsie’s momentume didn’t fizzle over intermission — anything but. The Marauders went on a 23-8 tear to take a 56-33 lead into the fourth quarter, leading to a humdrum final frame with the game never in doubt.
Wittenberg, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, finished with 28 points and seven rebounds. He had one 3-pointer and shot 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. Wittenberg scored 16 points in the first half and added 12 more in the third quarter. Ovid-Elsie improved to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the MMAC with its sixth consecutive victory.
Wittenberg said the key was getting the game in the right speed.
“We just started playing our tempo — running the floor and it turned into our game from there,” Wittenberg said. “We just kept attacking and shots started falling.”
It was a game in which all 14 of Ovid-Elsie’s 15 players scored — a first for the season, per coach Josh Latz.
Tryce Tokar had nine points (6-for-6 on free throws) and Logan Thompson contributed eight points and five rebounds. Kole Middleton added seven points.
Coach Latz had nothing but kind words for Wittenberg after the game.
“Clay has been doing it all year for us,” Latz said. “Again tonight, he stepped up big time when he needed to and made some big baskets. The guys did a good job of finding him and he did a good job of creating.”
Still, it was a team effort said the coach.
“Thompson did a nice job of keeping us in it and making some shots in the first half,” Latz said. “And Clay kind of took over in the second and third quarter. And we kind of expect that out of them, both three-year varsity players for us. Tokar has been playing really well for us and he’s been coming off the bench. Gunner McCreery, our starting guard, suffered a concussion (last week) and he wasn’t in there.”
Ovid-Elsie helped its own cause by making 16 of 21 free throw attempts.
Montrose, which was led by Evan Hockey’s 18 points and three 3-pointers, fell to 7-5 overall and 3-5 in league play.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Clay Wittenberg 12 3-4 28, Logan Thompson 3 1-2 8, Hunter Bates 1 2-2 4, Braxton Stenger 1 2-2 4, Mason Ritenburg 1 1-1 3, Kole Middleton 3 0-2 7, Perrien Rasch 1 0-0 2, Justin Cole 1 0-0 2, Beau Price 2 0-0 5, Tryce Tokar 1 6-6 9, Bruce Thornton 0 1-2 1, Dominic Kline 1 0-0 2, Tucker Loynes 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 16-21 76.
MONTROSE SCORING: Evan Hockey 7 1-5 18. Totals 19 3-9 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.