Sophie Grover

CHESANING'S Sophie Grover swims the 200-yard freestyle Thursday at Ovid-Elsie High School. Grover won the event by one-hundredths of a second over teammate Gwen Maike. Grover also won the 100 butterfly and helped Chesaning win the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. The Indians nipped Ovid-Elsie, 122-121.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

ELSIE — Chesaning edged out Ovid-Elsie by one point, 122-121, in a co-ed swimming cliffhanger Thursday night.

The Indians held a 6-5 advantage in first-place finishes and were able to win the final event of the night — the 400-yard freestyle relay.

