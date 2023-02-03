ELSIE — Chesaning edged out Ovid-Elsie by one point, 122-121, in a co-ed swimming cliffhanger Thursday night.
ELSIE — Chesaning edged out Ovid-Elsie by one point, 122-121, in a co-ed swimming cliffhanger Thursday night.
The Indians held a 6-5 advantage in first-place finishes and were able to win the final event of the night — the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Caleb Chalco, Sophie Grover, Gwen Maike and Corbin Walker teamed up to win in 4 minutes, 22.63 seconds. O-E was second but trailed by nearly 30 seconds.
One of Chesaning’s closest victories came in the 100 breaststroke when Levi Maier touched out in 1:18.49 with Ovid-Elsie’s Carter Hebeler second in 1:18.94.
But all along the way there were tight battles for points, said Chesaning head coach Carolyn Collard. The Indians improved to 3-3 with the narrow victory.
“On our team alone tonight, there were 10 PRs — out of the 22 swims there were,” Collard said. “That’s pretty good — close to 50 percent.”
Chesaning’s Grover won the tightest race of the night, decided by one-hundredths of a second. Grover touched out first in the 200 free in 2:18.71 with teammate Maike second in 2:18.72.
“It was really close,” Grover said of that race. “I didn’t think I was going to get it. She gave me a run for my money, that’s for sure.”
Grover, who had a hand in four first-place finishes for Chesaning, also won the 100 butterfly in 1:12.99 with Audrey Bensinger of Ovid-Elsie second in 1:24.77.
Maike won the 500 free for the Indians in 6:30.71. Chalco, another Chesaning tanker, was second in 6:55.52.
In another tight battle Chesaning edged out Ovid-Elsie in the 200 free relay as Emilee Harris, Grover, Corbin Walker and Maier won in 1:53.38. Ovid-Elsie was second in 1:55.19.
Ovid-Elsie fell to 2-7 but also got some big time drops, said head coach Karl Dahlke.
“We have beaten Ionia and we beat Flint Kearsley,” Dahlke said. “Tonight, I thought it would be right around where it ended up. It could have been either way. We had some kids that weren’t as good as they should have been. We had some kids who were really good. It was a toss-up.”
The Marauders were led by Lindsey Washburn and Gage Kvalevog, who each had a hand in three first-place performance including two solo triumphs.
Washburn, a junior, won the 200 individual medley in 2:47.26 — besting second place Arianna Barancik of Chesaning (2:53.84).
Washburn also won the 100 backstroke in 1:15.02 with Chesaning’s Chalco second in 1:29.01.
“I really enjoyed the 200 I.M.,” Washburn said. “Just because I dropped 16 seconds and I’ve been doing a lot better in that event. I’ve been super excited about breaking that.”
Kvalevog, a senior, won the 50 free in 24.55, edging Chesaning’s Corbin Walker, second in 25.25.
Kvalevog was first in the 100 free in 54.57 with Maier second in 58.50.
The Marauders also won the 200 medley relay with Washburn, Carter Hebeler, Kvalevog and Jacob Kast clocking 2:06.84.
Chesaning was second in 2:12.09.
