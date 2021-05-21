OWOSSO — Peyton Fields hit a walkoff single to give Owosso a 5-4 victory over Mt. Morris Thursday.
Zach Evon pitched the first six innings, giving up four runs and striking out two. Cody Fields pitched the seventh and did not allow any runs. Teddy Worthington had two hits for the Trojans.
In the nightcap, Mt. Morris won 8-7. Fields had two hits for Owosso. Damon Burdick pitched five innings and gave up four runs with two strikeouts. Cody Fields and Branix Pakosz pitched in relief.
Perry sweeps Sexton
PERRY — Perry swept Lansing Sexton, 16-1 and 24-0 in a pair of three-inning mercy-rule contests Thursday.
Tristan Krupp drove in four runs in the first game for the Ramblers. He joined Jylon Peek with two hits. Peek and Blake Lantis each tripled. Anthony Lewis and Joey McGraw-Allen both drove in two runs.
Cole Alli pitched a three-hitter for the win. He struck out eight and walked one.
In Game 2, Jack Lamb homered and drove in five runs for Perry. Lantis and Peek each smashed two hits and Lewis drove in three runs.
Krupp did not allow a hit in his three-inning stint. He struck out four and walked one for the win.
Durand, Byron trade wins
DURAND — Durand and Byron split a baseball doubleheader Thursday.
The Railroaders won the first game, 6-1. Trenton Boisclair captured the pitching win, striking out 10. Ben Nebo had four hits for the winning side while Devin Freier had two hits. Carter Boisclair drove in two runs.
Grayson Viener recorded two hits for the Eagles.
Byron won the nightcap, 10-6, as Billy Bailey struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings. Bailey also homered, while teammate Nick Hormann swatted three hits with three RBIs.
Nebo drove in two runs for Durand. Austin Kelley struck out three batters while going five innings.
