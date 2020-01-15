BYRON — Junior point guard Sarah Marvin and junior wing Makayla Clement scored 44 of Byron’s 54 points as the seventh-ranked Eagles rolled past New Lothrop 54-22 Tuesday
Marvin scored 23 points with 20 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Clement scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds with three steals.
New Lothrop stayed within striking distance early in the second quarter, trailing 13-7, but then Byron’s defense asserted itself there was no stopping the unbeaten Eagles (8-0, 6-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Byron started out in a 2-3 zone before switching its defense and limited New Lothrop to just seven points in the first half.
“We played all sorts of defenses tonight — we played a little 2-3, some 3-2, 1-3-1 and man,” Clement said. “So we mixed it up throughout the game. I think we still can improve. There’s always room for improvement.”
The Eagles, getting 14 points from Marvin and seven from Clement in the first half, took a 27-7 lead into halftime.
“Defense was a big part tonight,” Marvin said. “They have multiple scorers, but we were mainly focusing on Brooke (Wenzlick) — but not too much. I think that’s where our defense really stepped in and I think offensively we just get it done as a team — we don’t have just one option to go to … We play as a team and we score as a team.”
Wenzlick led New Lothrop (5-4, 5-2 MMAC) with 14 points.
“We put a little more pressure on their guards,” Byron head coach Theresa Marvin said. “We have a lot of respect for Brooke (Wenzlick). She’s such a good player. We just tried to pressure the ball and create plays and attack, which is what we do basically.”
Clement did most of her damage in the second half, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring 14 points, many on fastbreak layups.
New Lothrop head coach James Perry said his team just made a few too many turnovers against a good team. The Hornets turned the ball over 18 times.
“Tough game tonight,” Perry said. “We gave up too many second-chance points. We need to do a better job of boxing out, although Byron’s size makes it tough. They did a good job of mixing up defenses and our youth showed a bit dealing with that. We need to move forward, learn from this loss and get ready for another big league game Friday at Ovid-Elsie.”
Wenzlick tipped her hat to Byron.
“I give Byron a lot of credit,” Wenzlick said. “They have been playing together for a long time. Their defense shut us down.”
BYRON 54, NEW LOTHROP 22
NEW LOTHROP (5-4, 5-2 MMAC): Brooke Wenzlick 4 6-8 14, Madison Wheeler 2 0-1 5, Emily Gross 1 0-0 2, Amya Brown 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 7-12 22.
BYRON (8-0, 6-0 MMAC): Sarah Marvin 7 8-12 23, Makayla Clement 9 1-2 21, Raegan Forgie 2 0-1 4, Becky Marvin 2 0-0 4, Alexis Ragnone 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 9-15 54.
NL 5 2 6 9 — 22
Byron 13 14 10 17 — 54
3-Point Goals: Byron 3 (Sarah Marvin 1, Makayla Clement 2). New Lothrop 1 (Wheeler 1). Rebounds: Byron (Sarah Marvin 20, Becky Marvin 6, Makayla Clement 5). New Lothrop (Lienau 5, Wenzlick 4, Bushre 4). Assists: Byron (Sarah Marvin 7, Becky Marvin 4). New Lothrop (Brown 2). Steals: Byron (Sarah Marvin 5), Makayla Clement 3). New Lothrop (Wenzlick 2).
