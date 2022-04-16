ELSIE — Wild winds led to wildly diverging results in a softball doubleheader between Ovid-Elsie and Perry on Friday.
Gusts of up to 30 mph played havoc with balls in the air and transformed the low-40 degree temperatures into something approximating a polar vortex. Despite suffering through these adverse conditions, each team was able to head home with something to smile about in a two-game split.
The Marauders were the first to feel good, piling on the runs in a 17-6 in five inning victory. Perry had the last laugh, ekeing out a 2-1 Game 2 win behind a bravura pitching performance by freshman Sara Austin.
Junior righthander Olivia Burt starred for the Marauders in the home opener, doing it at the plate and in the circle. She pitched 41/3 innings while allowing three runs on four hits, striking out eight and walking one. She batted 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a double.
Burt said the gusty winds affected her pitches — “Everything was just going in different directions and I just had to battle through it. My balls were curving and diving that they normally don’t do,” she said — but she gutted it out.
An especially gutsy moment came in the top of the fifth. Burt had left the circle by that point, but her relief had allowed some runs to make it 10-6, so she came back in with the bases loaded and two out. In that do-or-die situation, she did, striking out the Ramblers’ Hannah Brodberg.
“I was thinking that I better hit my spot,” Burt said after the game. “This is the time to shine.”
The Marauders then scored seven times in the last half of the fifth to put the notion of a Perry comeback entirely to rest. Burt had a two-run single while Karrigan Cuthbert clubbed a one-run double and Allyson Pokorny had two hits in the frame, a one-run single and a two-run double.
There were two outs and two strikes on Pokorny when she powered a line shot into centerfield that ended the game. The 10-run mercy rule went into effect.
“I was ready,” Pokorny said. “I was going, ‘It is cold, let’s get it over with,’ “
Ovid-Elsie lead-off batter Zoe Baiz batted 3-for-4 in the game with two RBIs. Ashland Particka, Kaitlyn Fox and Pokorny all had two hits.
Perry’s Rain Tharnish batted 2-for-2 with two RBIs. The Ramblers scored two runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to make it close.
Taking the loss for the Ramblers was Madison Ralston, who gave up 14 hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Perry coach Kris Smith said the Ramblers played well enough to win.
“This is brutal weather to play in,” Smith said after the first game. “You can’t get any worse than that. It’s just really ,really tough and mentally really tough. We played last night in the same weather. But this team is resilient. We’ve been resilient all year long. We hit the ball well enough to win. We pitched well enough to win. But right now we’re not picking the ball up well enough defensively to win. We’ve played seven games outdoors and had zero practices on our field.”
Smith’s claims of resiliency were proven big-time in the nightcap.
The Ramblers proved undaunted by the Marauders’ 17 runs in the first game, holding them to a single tally in round two.
The vast majority of the credit for this turnaround was due to Austin, whose stuff simply sang. She took a lot of pressure of a defense that had committed nine errors in the previous five innings by snuffing out most O-E at-bats at the plate, recording 15 strikeouts.
Her teammates were able to spot her an early lead, scoring one in the first on a Tharnish single and another in the second on a Brodberg single.
Afterwards, Smith heaped praise on Austin’s “dominant” outing. Such excellence has come to be expected to an extent — Austin has a 4-1 record on the year and has had games of 13, nine and eight strikeouts before this one — but there was a new wrinkle in that it was the first time that Ramblers’ senior catcher Ella Kloeckner had called the majority of the game herself.
“It was really hard for me to call the game from the dugout with the wind,” Smith said, “(Kloeckner’s) a really good player and I’m really comfortable with her calling the game.”
Ovid-Elsie put a scare into the Ramblers in the seventh inning, scoring one and threatening many more, but Austin was able to pop out the Mauraders’ Maddie Miller with the bases loaded and two out to end the game.
Kaitlin Fry took the loss for O-E. She worked six innings and surrendered seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
The Marauders now have 3-1 record. Perry is 4-4.
