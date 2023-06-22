NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop softball player Brynne Birchmeier was named a 2023 first-team Division 3 all-stater as selected by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association, it was announced Wednesday.

Birchmeier, a junior second baseman, batted .470 with 55 hits including nine doubles. Birchmeier, who struck out only four times, also fielded .984.

