NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop softball player Brynne Birchmeier was named a 2023 first-team Division 3 all-stater as selected by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association, it was announced Wednesday.
Birchmeier, a junior second baseman, batted .470 with 55 hits including nine doubles. Birchmeier, who struck out only four times, also fielded .984.
Also named to the Division 3 All-State honorable mention team were New Lothrop’s Sara Dammann and Marissa Rombach and Laingsburg’s Ashley Bila, Bella Latuszek and Addyson Buchin.
Owosso’s Jamie Maier was named to the Division 2 All-State honorable mention squad.
Dammann, a junior outfielder, batted .461 with 47 hits, 31 RBI, 13 doubles and 16 walks. She also fielded .929.
Rombach, a junior shortstop, batted .465 with 53 hits, 29 RBI, nine doubles, 20 stolen bases and 20 walks. She fielded .929.
Bila, a junior shortstop, batted .525 with 62 hits, 43 walks and 43 stolen bases. She added 10 doubles and an on-base percentage of .659. Bila fielded .941 with 70 assists.
Latuszek, a freshman second baseman, batted .380 with 49 hits, 53 RBI, 11 doubles and four triples. She fielded .929.
Buchin, a sophomore pitcher, crafted a 35-6 mark with 258 strikeouts and 41 walks. She pitched eight shutouts with an earned run average of 1.50 in 219 innings. Buchin also batted .391 with 49 RBI, 50 hits and 14 doubles.
Maier, a senior shortstop, batted .469 with 60 hits, 13 doubles and 37 RBI.
