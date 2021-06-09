On paper, it appears Eaton Rapids is the favorite to win today’s Division 2 regional baseball semifinal against Corunna.
The Greyhounds are, after all, 27-4 overall and ranked No. 3 in Division 2 by the Michigan Baseball Coaches Association. Corunna (19-15) coach Chuck Osika, however, welcomes the challenge.
“Looking at the records everyone will think we are the underdogs, but I think our kids will embrace the challenge and be ready to play,” Osika said.
Corunna scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday to stun Lansing Catholic 5-4 in the district semifinals, then topped Haslett 8-3 to win its first district title since 2017.
The Panthers rallied past Parma Jackson County Western 8-5 in their district championship game, led by three hits and two RBIs from Ethan Trader.
“One through nine in the batting order are going to hit the ball,” Osika said of Eaton Rapids. “We must be ready to make plays on defense and our pitchers must make them earn it when getting on base. We cannot walk guys and not make routine defensive plays and think we can beat a team of Eaton Rapids’ caliber.”
The Cavaliers can hit, too, and feature three players batting over .400 — Caleb Stahr (.429), Gavin Darling (.427) and Cole Mieske (.427). Stahr is tied for the team lead in RBIs with Porter Zeeman and Scout Jones with 27. Zeeman has homered four times.
Hunter McCorkle (5-2, 3.42 ERA), Collin Thompson (5-0, 3.78) and Stahr (4-2, 4.34) are Corunna’s top options on the mound. Stahr leads the team in strikeouts with 40, while McCorkle has thrown the most innings (49).
Should Corunna win, the Cavaliers will face either Trenton or Dearborn Divine Child in the regional finals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Concordia University in Ann Arbor. In the super regional format, the winner plays another regional champion in the state quarterfinals at 3 p.m.
Tecumseh faces New Boston Huron at Chelsea today in the top half of the super regional bracket. The winner plays Livonia Clarenceville in the regional finals.
Almasy faces down
former team
New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy has gone up against Mt. Morris more times than he would like to.
Almasy, who has coached the Hornets since 2016, graduated from Mt. Morris in 1992 and served as the team’s coach for 11 seasons. His club faces the Panthers — a league opponent in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference — again today in a Division 3 regional semifinal at Mt Morris.
New Lothrop swept an April 19 doubleheader between the teams, 13-3 and 11-0.
“I’ve never enjoyed beating them,” Almasy said. “I always root for them and we talk to the kids about the games. I just don’t like to play them. If we lose (tonight), I’ll be upset because we lost and if we win I’ll be upset because some of those (Mt. Morris) seniors will be done playing. It’s not a fun day for me, but it’s about the kids; hopefully our kids will step up and take care of business.”
Luckily for Almasy, he has one of the best hitting teams the Hornets have had in recent memory. Eighth-ranked New Lothrop (29-5) has seven players batting above .400, including two over .500 in Brady Birchmeier (.590) and Cam Orr (.526). Birchmeier has added a whopping 73 RBIs, which is just 10 shy of the single-season state record of 83 set by Brighton’s Drew Henson in 1998.
Birchmeier’s 73 RBIs already puts him in a tie for the ninth-best season total all time in the state.
The Hornets needed every bit of that offensive prowess to rally for a 25-10 district semifinal win over Durand, in which they fell behind 7-0 early. New Lothrop also trailed Perry in the district final before rallying for a 15-2 victory.
“(Durand) brought it pretty good, they were pretty enthusiastic,” Almasy said. “When you’re playing a team in your league, playing them for a third time, you don’t have as many tricks left to pull on them. You really have to play well, even if you beat them by a lot the first couple times. Fortunately we have a lot of kids that can hit really well.”
New Lothrop isn’t too bad on the mound, either. The team mainly relies on Julius Garza (7-0, 3.40), Cam Orr (6-2, 3.05) and Birchmeier (10-0, 1.17). However, Almasy said Cannon Cromwell (4-1, 4.58) will also likely be needed if the team wants to advance past this weekend.
If New Lothrop beats Mt. Morris today, it’ll face either Cass City or Reese in the regional final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University. The other half of the bracket pits No. 12 Royal Oak Shrine against No. 5 Richmond and Laingsburg against Hemlock.
Richmond, which made the Division 2 semifinals in 2019, touts a tough lineup that has seven players ranked at their respective positions by the Michigan Prep Baseball Report.
However, don’t expect the Hornets to be starstruck. A tough schedule has prepared New Lothrop for the challenge, Almasy said.
“We’re not going to be in awe of them, just because we’ve seen the best,” he said.
Laingsburg
takes on Hemlock
Laingsburg survived its Division 3 district Saturday with a pair of 2-1 victories for its first district title in three years.
That included an eight-inning win in the championship game against St. Louis, where the Wolfpack scored a run in the top of the extra frame to win it. Ty Randall struck out eight over seven innings and also drove in a run to lead the Wolfpack to the win. Zach Fortino had two base hits.
Laingsburg beat Ovid-Elsie in the semifinals, breaking a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth. Josh Baker and Talor Zdenahlick drove in the Wolfpack runs, while Nick Woodbury fanned seven batters in seven innings on the mound.
The Wolfpack’s opponent in today’s regional semifinal at Shepherd is Hemlock (28-4).
“I really don’t know much about them,” Laingsburg coach Todd Randall said. “I hear they are having a pretty good year and won their league. With the record they have, they must be solid defensively and offensively. I would imagine they have some pretty good arms.”
On the mound, Todd Randall said Ty Randall and Woodbury will have to be efficient and locate pitches. Offensively, the team needs to stay disciplined at the plate and get into good hitting counts.
If Laingsburg survives the Huskies, it won’t get easier, as either Richmond or Shrine will be waiting in the regional final.
“Our focus is on this next game,” he said. “I want my guys to do the things we need to do to be successful and see where we end up. We need to play a clean game for sure.”
