HOWELL — Durand senior Emme Lantis shot 88 — tying for second place — and the Durand girls golf team qualified for the MHSAA state finals by placing third at Wednesday’s Division 4 regional at Hunters Ridge Golf Course.
Byron featured two individual state qualifiers. Jana L’Esperance shot 97 for the first qualifying spot. MaryAnn Montgomery carded a 100 and then won a three-way sudden death playoff to also qualify.
Lansing Catholic won the regional with a 365 under windy conditions. Jackson Lumen Christi was second at 397 and Durand took the final team qualifying spot with a 404.
East Jackson (409) was fourth and Byron (457) was fifth. Laingsburg, led by Grace Elfring’s 104 for 15th place, placed eighth as a team with a 505.
Lansing Catholic’s Amanda Melling was the regional medalist with an 84. Lantis and Lumen Christi’s Ashley Hilderley each were four shots off the pace.
Rory Mericle of East Jackson shot 98 to nab the third individual qualifying spot.
Durand’s Madison Raley shot 99 for 10th overall. Teammates Olivia Holek, 16th with 107, and Kennedy Pawloski, 20th with 110, rounded out the Railroaders’ scoring.
Byron’s scoring was completed by Lily Miller, with 125, and Zoey Curtis and Brooklyn Durand, each with 135.
Perry’s lone golfer, Jackie Mattison, shot 118 for 26th place.
Laingsburg also featured Alyse Rowley (129), Makayla Hagerty (135) and Hailey Hagerty (137).
Chesaning’s Rodriguez 22nd
FARWELL — KellyAnn Rodriguez of Chesaning carded 109 and finished 22nd individually at Tuesday’s Division 4 regional at Eagle Glen Golf Course.
Chesaning finished 12th in the team standings with a 511. Madison Lorencz shot 127 while Claudia Hanley had 132.
Remus Chippewa Hills was first with a 398 with Shepherd (405) and Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy (419) placing second and third, respectively.
Corunna, Owosso compete at D3 regional
FLINT — Corunna finished 10th and Owosso was 11th at Monday’s Division 3 girls golf regional at Flint Golf Club.
Sydne Owens had 122 to pace the Cavaliers and took 37th individually. Isabel Rau (124), Bridget Ryon (130) and Emily Rodman (143) rounded out Corunna’s scorecard.
Owosso was led by Ellie Feldpausch, who shot 115 to take 30th. Jillian Bagwell (123), Kennedy Peplinski (128) and Madalyn Hasyn (180) were the Trojans’ other scorers.
Flint Powers, Cheboyan and Freeland were the three team that qualified for state.
