OWOSSO — Led by Carson Socia’s 18 points and four 3-pointers and Cole Mieske’s 17 points, Corunna captured a convincing 72-33 victory Friday over rival Owosso.
Owosso led in the opening minutes, but Corunna (5-2, 3-1 Flint Metro Stars) took control and led 21-6 after the first quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 60-24 after three. The Cavaliers hit 11 3-pointers and all 11 players scored.
Socia set the tone with eight points in the first quarter and said Corunna got stronger and more tenacious defensively and on the boards in the second half.
“In the first half, they had 10 offensive rebounds and we had zero,” Socia said. “In the second half, they maybe had one and we caught up on that. I think that was pretty impressive for us.”
Mieske said Corunna’s cohesiveness was strong throughout.
“I was happy with just how we played together as one,” Mieske said. “Nobody wanted to show out. We just stick to the script.”
The 39-point win was the biggest margin of victory in the rivalry since 2011, when Owosso defeated Corunna 64-21. It was Corunna’s largest win over Owosso since the Cavaliers defeated the Trojans 90-49 in 1990.
Peyton Fields scored 14 points for the Trojans (0-5, 0-2). Wyatt Leland scored eight points and Crishaun Bates added four.
Owosso coach Dave Owens said Corunna’s experience, especially at the guard positions, was hard to overcome. The Cavaliers also played strong defensively, he said.
“We don’t have that experience to play 32 minutes yet,” Owens said. “We’re trying to build on that. I think we’ve had some good starts to a lot of our games this year. We just can’t maintain it for 32 minutes. Corunna had four seniors out there. They’ve had a playing time at the varsity level. Their experience was superior to ours.”
Fields, a senior guard, put Owosso up 2-0 with a strong move to the basket. Socia countered with a 3-pointer and Fields again scored to give Owosso another short-lived lead.
The Cavaliers, with the aid of 3-pointers by Caleb Stahr and Dylan Quirk and 6-for-6 free-throw shooting, built a 15-point lead by the end of the first.
Stahr, a senior guard, finished with 11 points. Wyatt Bower added eight points.
Socia added seven more points in the second quarter and had 15 in the first half. Mieske added six points in the second.
“We’re a very selfless team and the guys don’t care who scores,” Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi said. “They get excited for the other guys.”
Corunna scoring: Carson Socia 6 2-4 18, Cole Mieske 7 3-4 17, Porter Zeeman 0 4-6 4, Peyton Termeer 0 2-2 2, Wyatt Bower 3 2-2 8, Drew Kirby 0 1-2 1, Dylan Quirk 1 0-0 3, Caleb Stahr 2 5-7 11, Carson Reed 1 0-0 3, Logan Roka 1 0-0 3, Zak Pickler 1 0-0 2.
Owosso scoring: Peyton Fields 5 3-4 14, Crishaun Bates 1 1-2 4, Ben Welz 1 0-0 2, Kody Rees 0 3-4 3, Wyatt Leland 2 3-4 8, Andrew Lewis 1 0-0 2.
