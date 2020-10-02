EAST LANSING — Laingsburg’s Grace Elfring shot a medalist round of 93 Thursday during the Greater Lansing Activities Conference Meet at Forest Akers East.
Laingsburg placed fourth with a 486. Lakewood placed first at 435 with Olivet finishing second (466) and Perry taking third (471).
Morgan Stahl of Lakewood finished second at 101. Perry’s Jackie Mattison shot a 106 round for third-place individually. Perry’s Sydney Rose shot 120 to tie for 10th place.
Both Elfring and Mattison finished the GLAC campaign as first-team all-leaguers.
