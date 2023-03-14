SPRINGPORT — The magical Ovid-Elsie girls basketball season, which saw the school claim its first regional title since 1984, has come to an end.
The Marauders led much Tuesday’s Division 3 state quarterfinal matchup vs. No. 3-ranked Blissfield — in fact, they led by as many as eight points, 13-5, late in the first quarter following a basket by Evalyn Cole — but couldn’t pull off the upset, faltering down the stretch, 45-41.
Ovid-Elsie came into Tuesday’s game brimming with confidence. Following last week’s 35-12 smothering of sixth-ranked Dansville in the regional championship, the Marauders knew they made for good giant-slayers, but, while they managed to hold the 26-1 Lenawee County Athletic Association champs — coming off a 50-38 win over No. 2-ranked Ypsilanti Arbor Prep — to their third-lowest scoring output of the season, the Royals were nowhere near as lost on offense as the Aggies had been.
After the game, O-E head coach had nothing but praise for both teams.
“I think our kids played with a lot of guts and courage,” Cunningham said. “Everybody was hyped up about how gritty Blissfield was and they are a very, very gritty, tough team. Hats off to (Avery) Collins (of Blissfield). She made some big plays but I think my kids battled just as hard.
“(Losing) stings right now but we’ll be able to look back on this season with fond memories,” Cunningham went on.
Collins lead all scorers with 15 points and made a number of clutch plays in the final minutes to lead the Royals to victory.
Ovid-Elsie, which ends its season with a 22-5 record (the 22 wins are a school-best) was led by junior Braeden Tokar’s 12 points. Tokar shot 4 of 7 from the floor, and tallied five rebounds and four steals. Junior forward Ava Bates scored 11 points off 5-for-11 shooting from the floor and added three assists. Cole, a junior guard, added 10 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the floor. Cole added four assists and a steal but fouled out with 2:49 left.
Blissfield now heads to the Breslin Center for a state semifinal match-up Thursday at noon against Madison Heights Bishop Foley (21-6) — a 34-32 winner over Sandusky Tuesday.
Tuesday’s game turned on the fourth quarter. The Marauders and Royals entered the frame tied at 35.
Ovid-Elsie’s last, best chance at winning came with under four minutes to play. The Maurders were down four at 41-37, but rallied to tie.
Two Tokar free throws to cut the margin to two, then, with 1:43 left, the Marauders drew up a play for Bates out of a time out. The skilled forward got the ball down low and made a power move to the hoop to knot things back up.
Blissfield missed its subsequent shot and Bates cleared the rebound, but the Marauders never got a chance to take the lead.
With under 50 seconds left, Blissfield’s Collins came up with the biggest play of the night, getting an effort steal and tearing towards the up for a layup plus a foul, putting the Royals up 44-41 with 42.7 showing on the clock.
O-E then missed a one-and-one free throw attempt with 32 seconds to go, but still had an opportunity to tie the game on a 3-pointer or 3-play play with 27.8 seconds left. After a timeout, Bates tried a 3-pointer but it missed the mark.
One more Blissfield free throw gave the game its final.
Free throw disparity really hurt the Marauders Tuesday. The Royals made 10 of 15 attempts, while Ovid-Elsie attempted just three free throws, making two.
“It’ll sound like sour grapes, but the foul situation was odd,” said Coach Cunningham. “On two different occasions, they awarded us free throws and then reversed their calls and took us off the free throw line — 15 to 3 from the line is a big discrepancy when we only committed two more fouls than they did on the night.”
O-E shot 50% from the floor for the night (18 of 36) to Blissfield’s 41% (17 of 41).
Blissfield held a slight, 21-19, advantage in rebounding and made one fewer turnover, 16 to 17, than did O-E. The Marauders owned a 3-1 advantage in 3-pointers made.
“Turnovers hurt us and it obviously hurt when Cole fouled out,” Cunningham said. “We just couldn’t get to the free throw line tonight. We’re feeling disappointment but not regrets.”
Whatever disappointment Ovid-Elsie is currently feeling, there was no sense around the team that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at Breslin.
“It is what it is and we’ll be back next year,” Tokar said. “I think our team played great and we played hard. There’s no questioning the effort. It was there. I think we needed to clean up a few fouls and turnovers but other than that we couldn’t have played much better than that.”
Tokar’s confidence that her team has the tools to make another run in 2023-24 would seem well-founded. The Marauders’ top-three scorers Tuesday — Tokar, Bates and Cole — should all be back next season.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Kiah Longoria 2 0-0 4, Braeden Tokar 4 2-2 12, Evalyn Cole 5 0-0 10, Hailee Campbell 2 0-1 4, Ava Bates 5 0-0 11. Totals 18 2-3 41.
BLISSFIELD SCORING: June Miller 3 2-3 8, Leigh Wyman 5 3-5 13, Avery Collins 5 4-4 15, Julia White 4 1-2 9. Totals 17 10-14 45.
