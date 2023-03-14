SPRINGPORT — The magical Ovid-Elsie girls basketball season, which saw the school claim its first regional title since 1984, has come to an end.

The Marauders led much Tuesday’s Division 3 state quarterfinal matchup vs. No. 3-ranked Blissfield — in fact, they led by as many as eight points, 13-5, late in the first quarter following a basket by Evalyn Cole — but couldn’t pull off the upset, faltering down the stretch, 45-41.

