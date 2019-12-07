NEW LOTHROP — Brooke Wenzlick scored 16 points with six assists, eight rebounds and seven steals as New Lothrop earned its first girls basketball win of the season Friday — 60-17 over Burton Madison Academy.
New Lothrop (1-2) also was supported by Madison Wheeler’s 10 points. Lauren Riley scored seven points while Emily Gross, Makayla Lienau and Tatjana Clolinger all scored six points. Lienau added 10 rebounds while Riley had five steals.
“It was nice to get that first win of the season,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “All eight girls scored tonight and I thought we shot the ball with confidence. Having a young team with girls learning new roles, we are just trying to get better each day.”
Byron 61, Goodrich 43
GOODRICH — Makayla Clement scored 25 points with seven steals and Sarah Marvin added 18 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as Byron defeated Goodrich 61-43 Friday in its season opener.
Clement added five rebounds and four assists in the victory. Raegan Forgie had seven points and five rebounds and Haley Hooley scored six for Byron. Becky Marvin added five points.
Maddie Voelker scored 23 points for Goodrich.
Linden 52, Durand 42
LINDEN — Kennedy Pawloski scored 20 points including 18 in the second half but Durand lost 52-41 to Linden in girls basketball play Friday.
“A slow start and 19 missed free throws doomed (us),” said Durand head coach Cecil Cole.
The Railroaders (1-1) also featured 10-point scorer Jordyn Lawrence. Lawrence scored all 10 of her points from the free throw line, making 10 of 16 attempts.
Maddie Raley had eight rebounds while Jessica Winslow snared seven caroms with three blocks and Lawrence had six rebounds to go with four steals.
