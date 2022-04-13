PERRY — The Perry girls track and field team placed first in Tuesday’s tri-meet, scoring 65 points to Leslie’s 53 and Lansing Christian’s 5.
Jaidyn Sadler was first for the Ramblers in the 100-meter hurdles (20.48 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (1:07.96).
Other solo wins came from Abigail Cochrane (100 dash, 14.77), Sydney Rose (shot put, 30-71/2), Brianna Positano (discus, 74-5), Kallei Brown (pole vault, 7-0), Anna Nixon (long jump (15-6) and Zenna Leiteit (high jump, 3-10).
Perry won the 400 relay with Brown, Johnson, Leitelt and Cochrane (56.5) and the 1600 relay with Grace O’Neill, Leitelt, Sadeler and Cochrane (4:57.58).
The Ramblers improved to 2-0.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Rambler boys second
PERRY — Leslie placed first in a boys track and field tri-meet Tuesday at Perry.
Leslie scored 75 points to Perry’s 43 and Lansing Christian’s 14.
Perry got first-place finishes from Rease Teel (100-meter dash, 12.02), Nathaniel Cochrane (400 dash, 57.12), Jonah Smith (110 hurdles, 19.43), Sawyer Beardslee (300 hurdles, 50.82), Tyler Webb (high jump, 4-10), Tyler Hull (pole vault, 7-3) and David Zheng (long jump, 17-63/4).
Perry now stands 1-1.
