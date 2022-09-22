Hello and welcome to your regularly-scheduled edition of College Notes. Your columnist has spilled plenty of ink in the past week on digressive personal anecdotes and so promises a very businesslike — if not overly brief — look at the college doings of local athletes over the past seven days.
FOOTBALL
Ryan Brady, Saginaw Valley State (Chesaning) — Brady’s bunch picked up another ‘W’ Saturday, defeating Northwood 35-14 to improve to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The former Chesaning quarterback was the beneficiary of excellent play from his current field general, Andrew Brito. The University of Central Florida transfer vivisected the Timberwolves’ defense both through the air and on the ground, completing 17 of 23 passes for 248 yards and two scores, while rushing 11 times for 110 yards and another TD.
SVSU was ranked 19th in the nation in the latest American Football Coaches Association poll, still well behind top-ranked Ferris State — idle last week — and third-ranked Grand Valley State, but moving up.
Neither Byron’s Josh Green nor New Lothrop’s Jayson Tunstall played for the Cardinals against Northwood.
Avery Moore, Grand Valley State (New Lothrop) — The former Hornet standout maintained his 2022 tradition of making spot appearances for the Lakers, rushing five times for 25 yards in their 66-7 walloping of Lincoln University (based in Oakland, California) in Allendale last Saturday. The MSHAA Division 7 state champion quarterback also logged two passing attempts, but both fell incomplete. He seems to have settled in as the Lakers QB3 behind juniors Cade Peterson of Glen Lake High (14-for-19, 197 yards, two TDs against Lincoln) and Cal Endicott of Flushing (5-for-6, 128 yards, two TDs), profiling as more of a run-first option.
The Lakers’ win takes them to 3-0 on the year. Their next game is in Detroit against Wayne State at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Samuel Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — The ex-Trojan kicker’s leg was the difference in Olivet’s 31-28 win over Hanover College last Saturday. Roose remained perfect on extra points this year, going 4-for-4, and drilled a 41-yard field goal in the game’s second quarter that would wind up providing the Comets’ winning margin.
Roose’s success from 41 yards struck a redemptive note, given that he had missed from 33 yards in the opening frame. Olivet now sits at 3-0 in 2022. The Comets’ next opponent is Greenville College (2-1), whom they play in Illinois on Saturday. It will be their last game before they begin Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play on Oct. 8 vs. Kalamazoo.
Trent Devereaux, Alma College (Chesaning) — Dethroned as the Scots’ QB1 by freshman Carter St. John, Devereaux still got some burn in Alma’s 45-7 Week 3 win over Anderson University, thanks to a kleptomaniac effort by the Scots defense which forced five turnovers and turned the game into a laugher early.
Unfortunately for the Chesaning alum, he did little to close the gap between himself and St. John when given the opportunity to do so, mustering just 49 yards on 6-for-11 passing. Devereaux did manage a touchdown connection in his six completions, but he also threw a pick. St. John, meanwhile, went 11-for-18 for 197 yards and three TDs to offset his one interception.
Hunter Sanderson, Alma College (Perry) — Also contributing to the Scots’ win over Anderson was Perry’s own Hunter Sanderson (please forgive the rhyme). The defensive lineman was in on three tackles — one for a loss — and was credited with half of a sack.
Now 3-0, Alma plays Martin Luther at home Saturday.
SOCCER
Myia Danek, Evansville (Laingsburg) — Danek slipped through the cracks of last week’s College Notes, having sneakily transferred from Oakland to Evansville over the offseason. The junior has settled in as one of the Purple Aces’ primary goalies in 2022, splitting time with Austrian national Sophie Lindner. She has started four times, most recently against Missouri State on Sunday. Evansville lost that one, 1-0, which is in keeping with how the Aces’ season has gone so far — they’re just 1-4-2.
Danek’s other starts came on Aug. 18, Aug. 21 and Sept. 1, against Vanderbilt, Austin Peay and Southern Illinois, respectively. The Aces lost to Vandy, 3-0, but managed to tie Austin Peay (1-1) and SIU (0-0). Danek has made 15 saves at a success rate of 75% across her appearances.
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland (Laingsburg) — The Golden Grizzlies added to their impressive collection of ties over the past week, drawing Youngstown State 1-1 last Thursday and Green Bay 0-0 on Sunday. They’re now 3-1-6. As ever, Wilsey was in the thick of things on defense, playing the full 90 minutes in both contests.
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — The ex-Eagle played 13 minutes as the Blue Devils fell 2-0 to Taylor University, bringing their season record to 1-3-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — The Fighting Hawks went 1-2 at the Green Bay Invite on Sept. 16, falling to the host school (0-3) and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-3), before topping Drake in five sets. Norris led her team in assists in all three contests. She had 18 vs. Green Bay, 31 vs. SIUE and 28 against Drake. She also contributed 25 kills across the day’s matches.
Maya Ferland, Northwood (Laingsburg) — Northwood logged wins against Walsh and Malone universities last week, improving to 9-4. Ferland started in both matches, contributing 10 kills as the Timberwolves downed Walsh in five sets on Friday and chipping in another five in Saturday’s sweep of Malone.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids Community College (Chesaning) — The past week has seen GRCC go on a tear to open its Michigan Community College Athletic Association season. The Raiders won 15-consecutive sets, and, it follows logically, five matches, improve their season record to 9-2.
Making their run all the more impressive was the fact that it happened on a pretty hellacious road trip. The Raiders beat North Central College in Petoskey on Friday, Bay College in Escanaba on Saturday, topped Alpena Community College twice on Monday and then beat Delta College in University Center Tuesday.
Ferry performed well during this stretch, ranking among the Raiders’ leaders in blocks in each game, averaging 3.2 per match. She also logged a solid number of kills, coming in at 5.4 per contest.
Lorna Strieff, Lansing Community College (Laingsburg) —Strieff has played sparingly as the Stars have gone 4-2 since Sept. 15, with wins over Ancilla, Lincoln Trail, Kaskaskia and Madison Colleges, and losses to Harper and Lake Michigan.
The Laingsburg grad registered one assist and 13 digs in that span.
GOLF
Zach Koerner, Ferris State (Laingsburg) — The Laingsburg grad helped the Bulldogs to an eighth-place finish in a field of 16 teams at the Doc Spragg Fall Invitational at Findlay Country Club in Findlay, Ohio on Monday and Tuesday. Individually, Koener finished the three-round event in a four-way tie for 28th place. His cumulative score of 218 left him two over par.
Among his teammates, Koerner was second only to Nathan Kraynyk, a Canadian lefty hailing from Buffalo Point, Manitoba, who fought the Findlay course to a draw.
Koerner’s eventual placing was helped immensely by the 68 (4 under) he shot in the event’s final round on Tuesday.
Jenna Otten, Olivet (Durand) — Otten participated with her team at the Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic over the weekend, shooting 87 and 98 in her two 18-hole rounds. Her combined score of 185 (41-over par) left her in a tie for 86th place individually. The Comets finished 13th out of 15 teams as a unit.
On Wednesday at the second MIAA jamboree in Tecumseh, Otten shot 99 to tie for 51st. The comets finished sixth out of nine teams in the event.
CROSS COUNTRY
Carson Hersch and Clara Krupp, Saginaw Valley State (New Lothrop) —Hersch finished the 8k at the Spartan Invitational on Friday in 25:54.4, taking 55th place. Krupp ran the 6k in 25:35.9 at the same event, finishing 161st.
Ryan Schwab and Evie Wright, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) —Schwab and Wright competed at the National Catholic Invitational hosted by Notre Dame on Friday. Wright ran the 5k in 19:55.1, taking 51st place. Schwab completed a 5-mile course in 29:05.6, finishing 106th.
