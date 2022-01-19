CARO — Caro edged Chesaning 85-78 Tuesday in co-ed swimming action.
The Indians placed first in four events. Chesaning went 1-2-3 in the 100-yard freestyle thanks to Levi Maier, Corbin Walker and Cohen Distelrath, respectively. Walker won the 50 freestyle, while Gwen Lapine won the 500 free.
The Indians also won the 400 free relay with Caleb Chalco, Walker, Lapine and Maier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.