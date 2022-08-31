Eagles look for incremental successs after unsettled offseason

The 2022 Byron Football players include, in the front row, from left, Oscar Walton, Lucas Godfrey, Landon Stahley, Tyler Vanhouse, Nathan Erdman, Bryce Ritter, Glen L’Esperance, Jalen Branch; second row, Dakota Huggins, Ethan Kollek, Carter Cramer, Anthony Wren, Dominic Young, Koen Lantz; third row, Isaiah Finch, Chase Winegarden, Ted Mackay, Brandon Wilson, Morris Ayliffe and Drew Killinger.

BYRON — Things have not been going so hot for Byron football since the pandemic hit. Prior to 2020, the Eagles were a competitive bunch, coming off of five straight seasons of .500 or better ball and eight playoff appearances in nine years.

Technically, Byron made the postseason in 2020 as well — but then, so did everyone else. The Eagles only went 1-6 that season.

