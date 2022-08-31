BYRON — Things have not been going so hot for Byron football since the pandemic hit. Prior to 2020, the Eagles were a competitive bunch, coming off of five straight seasons of .500 or better ball and eight playoff appearances in nine years.
Technically, Byron made the postseason in 2020 as well — but then, so did everyone else. The Eagles only went 1-6 that season.
Last year, things got even worse. The Eagles went 1-8 under first-year head coach Jim Carlisle, giving up a whopping 400 points in the process.
Carlisle exited the program in July, forcing assistant Matt Wilcox to take up the reins on short notice. A former Eagle player and all-around enthusiastic alumnus Matt Wilcox had already been running weightlifting and seven-on-seven sessions for Byron.
On top of that, Otisville LakeVille — the only team Byron has managed to beat over the past two seasons — decided to make like a tree and get out of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Replacing the Falcons on the schedule is Whitmore Lake, which has posted winning records in two of the past three years.
Add the fact the Eagles will have no returning starters on either the offensive or defensive lines, and things could be said to look quite bleak indeed. They’re not saying that in Byron though.
Wilcox, whose father Les Wilcox coached in the past and whose son Jackson is one of six seniors on this year’s squad, knows he has an outsized challenge on his hands and that wins figure to be at a premium for his team. His main goals are to inject some stability into the program and ensure that his players are growing and having fun as the season progresses.
“We just want to get better every game. The guys have worked hard,” he said.
Wilcox said that, in spite of everything, roster numbers on this year’s team are up modestly from last year’s, on which he was the defensive coordinator.
He is particularly pleased that a few seniors were coaxed back onto the team after not participating last season, including Carter Cramer — who figures to start on the offensive and defensive lines — and Nathan Erdman, who will start at quarterback.
Erdman will get first-crack at running an offense which will, at its base, be a continuation of the four-out shotgun spread that has been the staple since the Byron Schartzer era.
As inexperienced as Byron’s trenches figure to be — and Wilcox praised assistant Darnell Adams’ efforts in whipping that group into shape — the Eagles do have a decent amount of experience at the offensive skill positions. Senior receivers Jalen Branch, Reese Arndt and Glen L’Esperance were starters in 2021 (though L’Esperance did his starting at QB).
Branch, in particular, figures to feature offensively. He averaged 21 yards per catch a season ago, hauling in four TDs and earning All-Area second-team recognition.
Wilcox hinted that Branch may also take some quarterback snaps, in an attempt to leverage his big-play ability.
An all-MMAC second-team linebacker last year, Jackson Wilcox will continue to anchor the Eagle defense, while Branch, L’Esperance and Arndt all return at defensive back. The younger Wilcox will also take a more active offensive role, getting reps at running back after beginning 2021 on the offensive line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.