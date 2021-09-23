FOWLER — Laingsburg was fifth out of seven teams at Wednesday’s Central Michigan Athletic Conference boys cross country jamboree.
The Wolfpack scored 130 points as Pewamo-Westphalia ran first with 41.
Nolan Gregg led Laingsburg, finishing 17th in 18 minutes, 54.3 seconds. Miguel Ramirez was 18th (19:04.3), while Caleb Clark finished 30th (20:22.5) and Felix Ramirez ran 32nd (20:34.5).
Flint Metro jamboree
postponed
ORTONVILLE — Wednesday’s Flint Metro League cross country jamboree was postponed to Sept. 29 at Ortonville Brandon, according to the Owosso athletics website.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Wolfpack second
at jamboree
FOWLER — Laingsburg ran second with 71 points at Wednesday’s CMAC jamboree. Pewamo-Westphalia was first with 18 points.
Laingsburg’s Emily Rathka finished ninth (22:28.4). Other scorers for the Wolfpack were Evelyn Logghe (12th, 22:49.7), Emma Kribs (13th, 22:51.4), Addison Rusz (18th, 23:35.0) and Dakota Ballard (19th, 23:57.7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.