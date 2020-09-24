BATH — Lucas Woodruff of Laingsburg ran seventh individually at Wednesday’s Central Michigan Athletic Conference boys cross country jamboree.
Woodruff crossed the line in 18 minutes, 33.73 seconds.
The Wolfpack finished fourth in the team standings with 105 points. Dansville ran first with 53 while Pewamo-Westphalia finished second (56) and Saranac was third (69).
Nolan Gregg of Laingsburg finished 20th in 19:49.67. Teammate Caleb Clark ran 23rd (19:52.58) and Miguel Ramirez ran 26th (20:04.12).
The Laingsburg girls, paced by 13th-place Emma Kribs (23:21.08), finished fourth with 88 points. P-W (19), Saranac (68) and Fowler (81) ran first, second and third, respectively.
Shaily Baynes ran 17th for the Wolfpack in 23:51.08. Saige Wurm placed 24th (24;50.20).
Maier, Chesaning boys run first
SAGINAW — Levi Maier ran first in 17 minutes, 41 seconds and the Chesaning boys placed first at a cross country quad meet at Wickes Park Tuesday.
Chesaning scored 18 points to run past Saginaw Valley Lutheran (47) and Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (58). Saginaw Nouvel did not have an official score.
Addison James of Chesaning was second in 18:37.71 while teammate Jaden James ran third in 18;57.2.
Corbin Walker of Chesaning finished fifth (19:31.40) and Mason Struck of Chesaning was seventh (19:44.17).
The Chesaning girls did not have an official score, but were led by Olivia Grover, fourth in 22:00.36, and Taylor Bailey, fifth in 22:52.73. Emily Smith of Chesaning ran 14th in 26:40.48.
