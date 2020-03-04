CORUNNA — Cole Mieske sank a career-best 32 points and Corunna rallied from an 11-point third quarter deficit to beat St. Johns, 65-59, Tuesday.
Mieske — who had four 3-pointers and shot 12-for-21 from the line — also handed out five assists and came up with four steals.
The Cavaliers (7-13) received 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks from Nick Steinacker. Carson Socia chipped in with seven steals and seven points and Caleb Stahr scored six points.
St. Johns (1-18) got 21 points from Alex Pung.
Laingsburg 64, Dansville 46
LAINGSBURG — Gabe Hawes scored 30 points with seven assists and seven rebounds and the Laingsburg boys defeated Dansville 64-46 Tuesday to close out its Central Michigan Activities Conference campaign.
The Wolfpack improved to 16-3 overall and 14-2 in the CMAC.
Hawes, who sank four 3-pointers, scored all 30 of his points in the first three quarters. Zach Hawes added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jesse Gugel scored eight points.
Cody Luce had 16 points for Dansville (8-11, 7-8 CMAC).
New Lothrop 45, Dryden 19
NEW LOTHROP — Luke Birchmeier scored 13 points as New Lothrop defeated Dryden 45-19 Tuesday.
Avery Moore added nine points for the Hornets (16-3), who built a 17-4 lead after the first eight minutes and were never threatened after that. Bryce Richardson scored seven points and Ty Kohlmann had five.
Dryden finished its regular season 14-6 overall.
Morrice 69, Akron-Fairgrove 23
MORRICE — Morrice hit 17 3-pointers in Tuesday’s rout of Akron-Fairgrove.
Hunter McGowan drained four 3-pointers for Morrice (8-12) and finished with 15 points. Teammates Jack Nanasy and Kodie Kiczenski each rained in three triples.
Kiczenski scored 11 points with four steals, while Nanasy added nine points. The Orioles closed the regular season with four straight wins and have won their most games since going 17-6 in 2013-14.
Akron-Fairgrove fell to 2-17.
Eaton Rapids 54, Owosso 30
EATON RAPIDS — Eddie Mishler scored 15 points, but Owosso lost 54-30 to Eaton Rapids Tuesday.
The Trojans (1-19) got six points from Peyton Fields and five points from Hunter Blaha. Mishler shot 6-for-12 from the floor and had two steals. Charles Poag added two blocks.
Eaton Rapids improved to 16-3.
LAINGSBURG 64, DANSVILLE 46
DANSVILLE (8-11, 7-8 CMAC): Cody Luce 16 points. Totals: 15 13-19 46.
LAINGSBURG (16-3, 14-2 CMAC): Gabe Hawes 12 2-3 30, Aidan Soeltner 1 0-0 3, Connor Thomas 2 1-2 5, Zach Hawes 4 0-0 10, Austin Randall 1 1-2 3, Lucas Woodruff 0 2-2 2, Jesse Gugel 4 0-0 8, Colot Wurm 1 0-2 3. Totals: 25 6-11 64.
Dansville 6 14 15 11 — 46
Laingsburg 21 15 17 11 — 64
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 8 (Gabe Hawes 4, Soeltner 1, Zach Hawes 2, Wurm 1). Dansville 3. Rebounds: Laingsburg (Gabe Hawes 7, Zach Hawes 6). Assists: Laingsburg (Gabe Hawes 7, Zach Hawes 3). Steals: Laingsburg (Gabe Hawes 2, Soeltner 2, Woodruff 2). Turnovers: Laingsburg 9, Dansville 11.
NEW LOTHROP 45, DRYDEN 19
DRYDEN (14-6): C. Waite 2 1-2 5, J. Kaplan 5 0-0 13, R. Hudson 0 1-2 1.
NEW LOTHROP (16-3): Avery Moore 4 1-1 9, Trevor Bishop 1 0-0 2, Luke Birchmeier 6 1-2 13, Bryce Richardson 3 0-0 7, Dylan Shaydik 2 0-0 4, Ty Kohlmann 2 0-0 5.
Dryden 4 5 4 6 — 19
NL 17 10 9 9 — 45
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 2 (Richardson 1, Kohlmann 1). Dryden (Kaplan 3).
EATON RAPIDS 54, OWOSSO 30
OWOSSO (1-19): Eddie Mishler 6 1-2 15, Peyton Fields 2 1-1 6, Hunter Blaha 1 3-3 5, Jay Tuttle 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 4-6 30.
EATON RAPIDS (16-3): Totals: 24 4-5 54.
Owosso 8 0 9 13 — 30
Eaton Rapids 17 16 17 4 — 54
3-Point Goals: Eaton Rapids 2. Owosso 3 (Mishler 2, Fields 1). Rebounds: Owosso (Mishler 3). Steals: Owosso (Mishler 2). Blocked Shots: Owosso (Charles Poag 2).
MORRICE 69, AKRON-FAIRGROVE 23
AKRON-FAIRGROVE (2-17): Totals: 9 3-7 23.
MORRICE (8-12): Kolton Mortinsen 2 0-0 6, Hunter McGowan 4 3-3 15, Todd Nanasy 3 0-0 8, Caleb Rivers 0 1-4 1, Caden Mortinsen 1 0-0 3, Shane Cole 0 1-4 1, Kodie Kiczenski 3 2-2 11, Peyton Smith 1 4-4 7, Owen Doerner 2 3-4 8, Jack Nanasy 3 0-0 9. Totals: 19 14-21 69.
A-F 2 6 9 6 — 23
Morrice 20 17 18 14 — 69
3-Point Goals: Morrice 17 (McGowan 4, Jack Nanasy 3, Kiczenski 3, Kolton Mortinsen 2, Todd Nanasy 2, Caden Mortinsen 1, Smith 1, Doerner 1). Rebounds: Morrice (Smith 6, Doerner 6). Assists: McGowan (McGowan 2, Smith 2). Steals: Morrice (Kiczenski 4).
CORUNNA 65, ST. JOHNS 59
ST. JOHNS (1-18): Alex Pung 21 points. Totals: 22 12-20 59.
CORUNNA (7-13): Carson Socia 2 2-4 7, Cole Mieske 8 12-21 32, Porter Zeeman 0 1-2 1, Scout Jones 2 2-2 8, Nick Steinacker 5 1-3 11, Caleb Stahr 2 2-2 6, Jake Conklin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 20-34 65.
St. Johns 12 10 23 14 — 59
Corunna 9 15 10 31 — 65
3-Point Goals: Corunna 7 (Mieske 4, Jones 2, Socia 1). St. Johns 3.
