KALAMAZOO — After surviving one-point victories in both the state quarterfinals and semifinals, New Lothrop’s wrestling season ended with a 47-13 loss to top-seeded Hudson Saturday night at Wings Event Center.
The No. 2-seeded Hornets (23-3) had downed No. 7 seed Iron Mountain, 36-35 Friday in the quarterfinals and then edged No. 3 seeded Bronson, 31-30, Saturday morning to reach the state title match for the second year in a row.
But Hudson (22-4) proved too strong for the Hornets.
The Tigers won the first two bouts of the match but New Lothrop then won the next three. Isiah Pasik, New Lothrop’s undefeated defending state champion, pinned Hudson’s Ethan Harris in 1 minute, 47 seconds. Blake Wendling, at 103, delivered a 9-0 major decision win over Josh Deline. And Daven Lockwood, at 112, gave New Lothrop a 13-6 lead with a 4-2 victory over Julien Kimling.
“We loved where we were going to start,” said New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell.
“We were hoping to win 215. They took maybe their best kid and put him up on “Gray,” (New Lothrop junior standout Grayson Orr). We were excited about that and we wanted to see where it would go. “Gray” wrestled his butt off but came up a bit short. We were hoping to keep things going a little more and build some momentum. But it’s hard when just about everybody they send out is ranked No. 1 in the state.”
Orr lost 7-3 to Cameron Kimble at 215 after Logan Sallows of Hudson nipped Coooper Symons 6-0 in the first bout.
After New Lothrop won three straight bouts Hudson shut down the momentum.
The Tigers won the final nine bouts and the next 41 points to emerge as the clear victor.
Campbell said that New Lothrop had nothing to be ashamed of.
In fact, the team wrestled its best in the finals. It’s just that Hudson was so talented.
“Our guys battled and I told them that that was the best we have wrestled the entire weekend,” Campbell said.
New Lothrop had reached the state title match in Division 4 but lost to 55-9 to Clinton.
Pasik, who now stands 42-0 on the season, said that the Hornets made a strong accounting of themselves.
“We went as far as we could,” Pasik said. “We did our best. We wrestled hard and we didn’t give up.”
Lockwood, 31-12 as a junior, agreed.
“We wrestled tough — I’m proud of all of my teammates,” said Lockwood after the finals. “I’m proud for the seniors. When I was a freshman, they were the ones that I looked up to. I’m happy at least we made it to the finals. We all wrestled tough and we all just didn’t lay down on our backs.”
New Lothrop gutted out a 31-30 state semifinal win Saturday morning and it went right down to the final bout.
The Hornets trailed 30-27 as Orr (42-5) faced the Vikings junior Matthew Blankenship (43-12).
Orr captured a 9-1 major decision victory, giving New Lothrop the four points it needed for the victory.
“It was as close of a dual meet matchup as I’ve been a part of in a while,” Campbell said.
“Knowing the match would start with Isiah (Pasik) and end up with “Gray” — that’s pretty good for us, generally.”
Added Campbell, “He (Orr) is just very calm. Maybe he’s got emotions going on in the inside but you’d never know it outside. And I think that’s why he does so well in big matches.”
Orr said he just did what he was called on to do.
