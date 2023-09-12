LAINGSBURG — Landen Hart scored twice to lead Laingsburg to an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over Bellevue Monday.
The Wolfpack (4-4) also got goals from Keaton Dietz, Andre Van Ellis, Landon Freeman, Inigo de Juan Salinas and Zachary Grandy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
The Argus-Press
LAINGSBURG — Landen Hart scored twice to lead Laingsburg to an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over Bellevue Monday.
The Wolfpack (4-4) also got goals from Keaton Dietz, Andre Van Ellis, Landon Freeman, Inigo de Juan Salinas and Zachary Grandy.
Hart scored the eighth and final goal on a scrum.
Owosso 4, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Owosso defeated Corunna, 4-0, Monday in boys varsity soccer action.
No information was received on the Trojans’ goal scorers. Owosso scored twice in each half, according to Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka.
“I credit Owosso for taking their chances. I thought we handled most of their press well but ultimately we fell short in a few moments of the game,” Gregoricka said.
Landon Perdue, Braden Hartsuff and goalkeeper Paul Galesk were the Cavaliers’ standouts, said the coach.
Stockbridge 4, Perry 1
PERRY — Perry lost a 4-1 outcome Monday to Stockbridge.
The loss was suffered at home.
VOLLEYBALL
Cavs fall to Goodrich
GOODRICH — Goodrich swept Corunna 25-15, 26-24, 25-22 Monday.
Maddie Wright finished with six kills for the Cavaliers. Zoey Sellers-King added five kills. Corunna’s MacKenzie LeCureux had 15 assists.
while Maddie Brown registered 15 digs, Jorja Napier added 12 digs and Write had nine digs.
Corunna fell to 0-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division while Goodrich improved to 1-1.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.