MIO — Senior guard Sarah Marvin needed just 11 points in Byron’s season opener Tuesday to reach 1,000 career points.
The first-team All-Stater scored 16 with 11 rebounds and the Eagles defeated St. Ignace 48-40. Marvin added six assists and three steals.
Byron also featured Makayla Clement, with 14 points and four steals. Mackenna Clement had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Becky Marvin chipped in with six rebounds and three assists. MaryAnn Montgomery had four rebounds and Allison Hooley had three steals.
Laingsburg 49, St. Patrick 28
LAINGSBURG — Grace Graham scored 16 points and Ellie Baynes added 13 to lift Laingsburg past Portland St. Patrick 49-28 Tuesday.
Graham added seven rebounds, five steals and three assists, while Baynes had five rebounds and two blocks. Lorna Strieff scored seven points with nine rebounds and three steals. Dakota Ballard had six points.
The game was tied at 17 at halftime before Laingsburg outscored the Shamrocks 18-4 in the third quarter.
“This was a very big win for us,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “They were picked to be one of the top teams in the league.”
Katelyn Russell scored nine points for the Shamrocks.
Dansville 47, Ovid-Elsie 29
ELSIE — Madison Cunningham scored 10 points but Ovid-Elsie fell to Dansville 47-29 Tuesday.
Caitlyn Walter scored five points with four steals for the Marauders. Hailee Campbell had three steals.
“We struggled all night with turnovers and our shots just didn’t fall,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. We’ve got a young team trying to find its identity. Things will get better. But I won’t take anything away from Dansville because they played hard and executed on both ends of the floor.”
