COLEMAN — Morrice’s Dustin Copeland won a regional title in the 100-meter dash while teammate Todd Nanasy was a regional runner-up in both the discus and shot put Saturday here at the Division 4 regional track regionals.
Copeland won the 100 dash in 11.69 seconds while Nanasy tossed the discus 156 feet, 10 inches and heaved the shot put 49-8.
The top two regional finishers in each event captured automatic berths to the Division 4 state finals. Athletes who met or exceeded state-qualifying times or distances also punched their tickets to the states.
The Morrice boys finished fifth in the team standings with 76 points. Carson City Crystal was first with 156 1/2 points. Beal City was second (101), Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary was third (81 1/2) and Fowler was fourth (81).
Brett McGowan of Morrice placed fifth in the shot put with a state-qualifying throw of 45-11 3/4.
Wyatt Wesley of the Orioles qualified for the state meet in the pole vault, clearing 11-6. He finished fourth at Saturday’s regionals.
The Morrice girls featured Emma Valentine, who captured a regional championship in the high jump by clearing 5-4. Valentine, the defending state champion in Division 4, will get a chance to repeat.
Valentine broke a school record Tuesday that had stood for 21 years, clearing 5-5 1/4 while placing first at the Pewamo-Westphalia “Last Chance Meet.” She eclipsed Sarah Dart’s former school record of 5-5 which was set in 2001.
Morrice finished 11th in the girls team competition with 19 points. Fowler was first with 127.
GIRLS SOCCER
Owosso’s Usher sets saves school record
OWOSSO — Lily Usher recorded 12 saves, becoming the all-time saves leader in Owosso girls soccer history, as the Trojans defeated Fowlerville 3-1 Friday.
Usher has accumulated 535 career saves in her two-year varsity career thus far at Owosso.
Owosso (3-11) made the most of Brooklyn Fields’ breakaway runs. Fields was fouled twice in the box, leading to converted penalty kicks by center mid Brieanna Wood.
In the second half, Fields dribbled past the Gladiator defense to score Owosso’s third goal.
Fowlerville scored late but the Trojans captured the 3-1 victory.
Trojan coach Chris Bird noted the play of Owosso’s Jillian Klaver, Grace Perry, Sophie Brown and Usher.
Fowlerville outshot Owosso 15-5.
Byron’s Schmidt delivers Senior Night hat trick
BYRON — Pearl Schmidt, one of seven honored on Senior Night at Byron, scored a hat trick as the Eagles blanked Durand, 8-0, Friday.
Juul Haartmans scored twice while Mallory Skalski, Violet Schmidt and Mya Foster each scored once.
Desirae Young made three saves for Byron while Julia Slackta and Foster each made one save.
Pearl Schmidt, Skalski, Foster, Amber Snow, Kara Siegel, Sophie Kerkhoven and Haartmans were honored as seniors and exchange students after the game.
Perry 8, Carson City Crystal 0
CARSON CITY — Jaden Chamberlain, Bailey Cramer and Sian Palmer each scored twice and Perry blanked Carson City Crystal, 8-0, Friday in a mercy-rule victory.
The game ended with 11 minutes left in regulation time.
The Ramblers received one goal apiece from Skye Snyder and Allison Miller.
SOFTBALL
Owosso tops Linden, reigns as overall Flint Metro champion
OWOSSO — Owosso, the Flint Metro League Stars Division champion, had little trouble in topping Linden, the Flint Metro League Stripes Division champ, Friday.
The Trojans reigned as the 2022 overall Flint Metro League champion with a convincing 9-2 victory Friday. The defending state champions once again relied on the pitching prowess of senior righthander Macy Irelan.
Irelan, getting error-free defensive support, pitched all seven innings, throwing a five-hitter with 15 strikeouts and one walk.
Owosso boomed 13 hits in the game with Irelan, Jamie Maier, Kendall Anderson, Reese Thayer and Lexi Hemker each collecting two hits.
Both Owosso and Linden brought in 17-3 league records.
BASEBALL
Owosso splits with Williamston
ADRIAN — Owosso split a doubleheader with Williamston Friday at Adrian College.
The Trojans won the first game, 8-5, behind the pitching of Damon Burdick and Cody Fields. Burdick hurled the first five innings, surrendering five hits and striking out three. Fields came on in relief, permitting just one hit over the final two innings. He struck out two.
Jay Tuttle tagged three hits for Owosso while Reese Klein had two hits.
Williamston defeated Owosso, 12-6, in the nightcap. Zach Evon leveled two of Owosso’s seven hits.
Owosso, 13-8 on the season, started Fields on the mound. He pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave way to Carter Kline for the remaining 3 2/3 innings.
BOYS GOLF
Laingsburg’s Woodruff ties for fifth at CMAC tourney
LANSING — Eli Woodruff tied for fifth place with an 88 round during the recent CMAC boys golf tournament at Royal Scot Golf Course.
The Wolfpack shot a team score of 378. Bath was first at 340 with Fowler checking in second at 364.
Ethan Swenson of Bath shot a medalist round of 75.
Laingsburg finished fourth in the final CMAC standings with Bath reigning as the league champion. Woodruff and teammates Seth Sivak and Sean Divine were CMAC honorable mention selections.
Ovid-Elsie 178, New Lothrop 227
CHESANING — Ovid-Elsie defeated New Lothrop, 178-227, in a recent Mid-Michigan Activities Conference boys golf match.
Tyler Bancroft led the Marauders with a medalist round of 41. Adam Barton shot 43, Clay Wittenberg carded a 45 and Dylan Carman shot 49 for Ovid-Elsie.
Jan Rehacek shot 51 for the Hornets. Joe Bitterman shot 57 while Zack Graves fired a 58 and Brennan Unangst shot 61.
Brayden Phillips of Ovid-Elsie also shot a 61.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ovid-Elsie 8, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Ovid-Elsie recently defeated Corunna, 8-0, in a girls varsity tennis match.
The Marauders swept the singles confrontations, on courts No. 1 through No. 4, with Brooklyn Belill topping Ava Champion, 6-0, 6-3; Rylee Lewis defeating Emma Challender, 6-2, 6-1; Christina Rademacher-Vine dispatching Samantha Bruckman, 6-2, 6-1; and Beatrice Guerra defeating Emma Jackson, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles play, the Marauders also swept with Claire Thornton/Jollee Swender besting Emma Bruckman/Naia Smith, 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Moore/Abigail Hills topping Lila Belmer/Katie Richardson 6-0, 6-0; Tori Maynard/Ellyanna Carman defeating Kyra Middleton/Caty Janicek, 6-1, 6-0; and Hallie McCreery/Jenna TOmasek defeating Sierra Smith/Kenadie Croskey, 6-1, 6-1.
