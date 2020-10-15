BYRON — Senior forward Matthew Williams scored five times — his last coming in overtime — as Byron erased a three-goal deficit and defeated Bath 5-4 Wednesday in a first-round boys Division 4 district soccer game at Eagle Stadium.
Byron (14-2-1) advanced to play Lansing Christian (8-3-2) Tuesday in a 6:30 p.m. district semifinal at Dansville High School.
The other district semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday pits Dansville (8-6-1) against Brighton Charyl Stockwell (11-1).
Williams’ overtime goal came with 8 minutes, 11 seconds left off an assist by Nick Hormann.
Williams had one goal in the first half when Bath held a 2-1 lead. The Bees, who got four goals from Kyler Koch, took a 4-1 lead when Koch scored twice in the first 31/2 minutes of the second half.
But Williams, who now has 102 career goals, scored three timess in the second half, including on a penalty kick with 1:33 left in regulation to force overtime. Billy Bailey made 14 saves for the Eagles, who got additional assists from Justin Frye, Bailey and James Miller.
Jerry Schneider made six saves for Bath (5-3-2).
Lansing Catholic 8, Durand 0
LANSING — Lansing Catholic defeated Durand 8-0 in a first-r0und boys Division 3 district soccer game Wednesday.
Durand (3-9) gave up two goals in the first half. The Cougars (7-3-1) scored six times in 21 minutes in the second half to force a mercy-rule win.
Evan Burr made 14 saves for the Railroaders.
Shepherd 7, Chesaning 0
MIDLAND — Shepherd blanked Chesaning 7-0 in a first-round Division 3 district soccer game Wednesday.
The Indians fell to 0-15-1 while Shepherd improved to 9-2-2. The Bluejays advance to face Hemlock (10-3) Tuesday in the district semifinals.
No other details were not provided by press time.
