NEW LOTHROP — Chesaning defeated New Lothrop Friday night 37-33 in a tightly contested, back-and-forth contest that came down to the wire and featured numerous lead and momentum changes.
Indians coach Matt Weigl said the games between the schools have been tight for the last several years, so he wasn’t surprised Friday wasn’t any different.
“This has been that kind of game,” Weigl said. “(New Lothrop Coach) Brady (Simons) is a tremendous coach, and New Lothrop is always extremely, extremely tough. Any time we can beat them, it’s something special for us. Credit to kids from both sides. It’s a shame that a team has to lose.”
Chesaning was led by Reese Greenfelder with 13 points and Brady Coon with six.
The game got a little chippy in the second half, after Greenfelder received a bloody nose, and it took several minutes to stop the bleeding before he returned.
In the first quarter, New Lothrop was plagued by several turnovers that allowed Chesaning to start the game on a 7-0 run. But the Hornets made a run of their own, and trailed 13-11 after the first quarter. New Lothrop went up 15-13 with about 5 minutes left in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Jayden Galloup for its first lead.
The Hornets led 19-15 at halftime, but Chesaning came back with in the third quarter, aided by a 3-pointer from freshman guard Nate Ferry from the top of the key that changed momentum in the Indians’ favor.
New Lothrop seized back the lead, but only scored four points in the fourth quarter. They had several chances to tie the game or take the lead in the last several minutes, but were unable to get any shots to fall.
Following the final buzzer, the Chesaning players mobbed each other on the court, celebrating raucously.
“That’s what high school basketball is all about,” Weigl added. “We’re glad we got an opportunity to do it this year because we weren’t sure it was going to happen this year.”
New Lothrop only had three players score, with Galloup leading the way with 13 points. Jaden Curry and Matt Kiefer each scored 10 points.
“We made runs, they made runs and momentum went back and forth throughout the game,” Simons said. “It was a game that could have gone either way. Games like this boil down to who makes the most plays down the stretch. Tonight they just made a few more then us and got the win.”
CHESANING SCORING: Reese Greenfelder 3 7-10 13, Brady Coon 1 3-4 6, Lucas Powell 1 2-5 5, Mason Struck 1 2-3 4, Samuel Princinsky 0 3-6 3, Nate Ferry 1 0-0 3, Tyler Sager 1 0-0 3
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Jayden Galloup 4 2-3 13, Jaden Curry 5 0-0 10, Matt Kiefer 1 6-8 10
