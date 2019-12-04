CHESANING — Chesaning remembered last year and was determined to pay back Birch Run.
Chesaning did just that with Tuesday’s season-opening 38-30 nonconference win at home
Senior center Sidnee Struck scored 13 points with 14 rebounds and two blocks as the Indians overcame a 7-2 deficit after the first eight minutes.
A big part of Chesaning’s winning formula is its pressing defense. There was little opportunity for the Indians to set up that pressure until coach Ryan Ferry’s team got its offense rolling in the second quarter.
“For us, we do our press when we make a basket,” Struck said. “The more we make, the more we press. And our press really killed them.”
Struck, scoreless in the first quarter, scored five points in the midst of Chesaning’s 11-5 scoring advantage in the second. She added eight points in the second half, including six in the final frame, as the Indians stretched a three-point lead to as many as nine, 32-23 with Struck’s left-handed lay-in with 5:05 left in the game.
“A lot of the credit goes to our guards,” Struck said. “They did a really good job of finding us in the post today and everyday they always are.”
Chesaning, which lost to Birch Run 39-32 last season, was able to turn the tables Tuesday. Birch Run was led by senior shooting guard Sarah Miller, who finished with 23 points.
Jordyn Bishop scored eight points for Chesaning, while Haylei Drope scored five. Karissa Ferry added four points with nine rebounds and two blocks. Lauren Schirle handed out four assists with two steals.
Chesaning had 40 rebounds and 11 steals.
“We just played as a team today — everyone was scoring, everyone was playing defense,” Bishop said. “We just played hard. We prepared for this team. We knew who we had to stop (Sara Miller) and we did it tonight. She can shoot, she can drive. She’s a good player. We made sure someone was on her all the time and we knew she was a big scoring threat. We had to play up on her because she can shoot but then we made sure people were back to help because she likes to drive. We also knew we could take charges on her.”
Down 7-2 early in the second quarter, Claire Greenfelder drew a charge on Birch Run and Chesaning made its move.
Baskets by Bishop, Greenfelder, two by Struck and two free throws by Haylei Drope put Chesaning on the right track. Greenfelder’s turn-around jumper gave the Indians its first lead, 13-12, with 45 seconds left before halftime. Birch Run took a 14-13 lead into the break on Miller’s free throw.
Chesaning quickly went up 15-14 early in the second half when Schirle’s bounce pass found Bishop open for a score. The Indians opened up a seven-point lead with 6:45 left in the fourth when Drope rained in a 3-pointer from the corner of the baseline.
Chesaning was able to milk some of the clock before Struck scored a minute and a half later to make it a nine-point game and Birch Run couldn’t get much closer.
“That’s been on our calendar since last year,” Ferry said. “We felt like we let that one get away. The girls were very focused this week. We knew what we had to do. The defense is always our forte. We struggled early putting the ball in the basket so the defense had to keep us in and we finally got a little spark in the second half.”
CHESANING 38, BIRCH RUN 30
BIRCH RUN (0-1): Sarah Miller 6 7-12 23, Courtney Pagel 1 0-0 2, Emmaly Miller 0 3-6 3, Lexi Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 10-18 30.
CHESANING (1-0): Sidnee Struck 6 1-2 13, Jordyn Bishop 4 0-0 8, Haylei Drope 1 2-2 5, Claire Greenfelder 1 1-2 3, Elizabeth Coon 1 1-4 3, Karissa Ferry 1 2-3 4, Lauren Schirle 1 0-0 2, Julia Bishop 0 0-4 0. Totals: 15 7-16 38.
Birch Run 7 7 8 8 — 30
Chesaning 2 11 12 13 — 38
3-Point Goals: Chesaning 1 (Drope 1). Birch Run 4 (Miller 4). Rebounds: Chesaning 40 (Struck 14, Ferry 9, Schirle 5). Assists: Chesaning (Schirle 4). Steals: Chesaning 11 (Schirle 2). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Struck 2, Ferry 2).
