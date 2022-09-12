BATH — Owosso’s Libby Summerland ran 11th in 20 minutes, 50.79 seconds and teammate Josie Jenkinson ran 15th in 21:24.29 as the Trojans finished fifth out of 13 teams in girls Class 2 cross country competition at Saturday’s Bret Clements Bath Invitational.
Goodrich was first with 50 points with St. Johns second with 64. Owosso scored 126 points.
Julionna West of Owosso finished 18th (21:28.49) while Claire Agnew was 29th (22:19.17) and Emma Johnson was 54th (23:36.75).
BATH — Simon Erfourth of Owosso ran 23rd in 18:05.66 to lead the Trojan boys cross country team to an 11th-place finish at Saturday’s Bret Clements Bath Invitational.
Joey Bowman of St. Johns was first in 15:45.02.
Capital Homeschool was first in the team standings with 57 points. St. Johns was second (61).
Owosso scored 285 points. Max Baade of the Trojans ran 45th in 19:17.27. Sam Perry was 75th (20:47.92) and Corey Gates was 85th (21:47.31). Charlie Agnew finished 88th in 22:02.16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.