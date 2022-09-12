BATH — Owosso’s Libby Summerland ran 11th in 20 minutes, 50.79 seconds and teammate Josie Jenkinson ran 15th in 21:24.29 as the Trojans finished fifth out of 13 teams in girls Class 2 cross country competition at Saturday’s Bret Clements Bath Invitational.

Goodrich was first with 50 points with St. Johns second with 64. Owosso scored 126 points.

