Ovid-Elsie’s Kevin Ley ‘epitome of football player’

ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie defensive tackle/left guard Kevin Ley is “the epitome of a football player,” according to Marauders head coach Travis Long.

Ley, a 5-foot-8, 190-pound senior is this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week . He is a two-way starter in the trenches and Long’s first-ever four-year starter on the offensive line.

