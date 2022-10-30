ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie defensive tackle/left guard Kevin Ley is “the epitome of a football player,” according to Marauders head coach Travis Long.
Ley, a 5-foot-8, 190-pound senior is this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week . He is a two-way starter in the trenches and Long’s first-ever four-year starter on the offensive line.
From a young age, Ley has always wanted to play on both sides of the line.
“When he was like in fourth or fifth grade we had a youth camp and I let the kids pick their positions,” Long said. “Kevin was the only one who picked offensive and defensive line. He knew at a young age he was going to be an offensive and defensive lineman. He’s been great ever since I had him.”
Long said that Ley probably shines the brightest as a defender, where he has seven sacks and 54 tackles on the season. He was named to the All-MMAC second team defensive line as a junior.
“He’s a captain and he’s the epitome of a football player,” Long said. “It’s close on if he’s better on offense or defense but I would say defense. He’s been dominant, especially the second half of the season. He will stuff the play if it comes at him and he will chase it down if it’s going away. He’s quick off the ball and he’s the strongest player on the team.”
Ovid-Elsie (8-2) opened the Division 6 playoffs Friday on the road with a 21-14 victory over Almont. Ley had four tackles in the game including two solos. The Marauders will advance to this week’s second-round playoff game against Lansing Catholic (5-5), which upset previously unbeaten Durand 28-21 on Friday.
Ley relishes being a starter offensively and defensively.
“I’ve started both ways for three years,” Ley said. “It’s close but this year, I’d have to say I like playing defense more.”
Ley said his role as a defensive player is simple, fill the gap and make the tackle.
“My role on defense is to make sure I’m over my gap and make sure I’m not leaving any open space or any cutback lanes,” Ley said. “ … Not a lot of teams are able to run up the middle against us and I think our defensive backs have done a great job stopping the pass as well.”
As far as his offensive skills at guard, Long said that the senior gets off the ball quickly and is able to be a powerful blocker with his upper body strength which has been tempered by hours upon hours of work in the weight room.
“Kevin is just consistently Kevin,” Long said. “He’s always reaching for higher standards and always is a great teammate. He’s the hardest worker in the weight room. He’s a four-year starter on the offensive line for us, which I’ve never had before.”
Ley had a season-best 13 tackles in a 28-22 loss against Durand in Week 2. He had three sacks in a 16-6 victory over Montrose, adding 11 tackles including three for losses in a 21-20 overtime win over visiting Corunna in the regular season finale.
But Ley said his best game came against New Lothrop as he had six tackles including a sack and two tackles for losses as the Marauders edged the Hornets, 14-13.
“Personally, I think my best game was against New Lothrop,” Ley said. “I just played a very good defensive game.”
The best overall team game for the Marauders, according to Ley, was the game against Corunna.
The Marauders tied that game at 14-apiece with just 15 seconds left in regulation. Tryce Tokar passed 7 yards to Braxton Stenger in the end zone. O-E then got a successful two-point conversion when Tokar and Stenger hooked up again.
In overtime, the Marauders scored first on Perrien Rasch’s 6 yard run and Julien Mortier’s extra point kick. Corunna scored a touchdown on its possession but the Cavaliers’ two-point conversion try was tipped by Beau Price and then intercepted by Tokar.
“The last 3 minutes of that game as a whole stand out,” Ley said. “I think our team came together. We were down by eight and we just came together and pushed through and we got the opportunity to secure our win.”
Ley said he just wants to see the Marauders keep winning.
“Our mindset is we can’t have our Corunna game be the best game of the year,” Ley said. “We have to keep getting better.”
Ley has also competed in track and field and said his best event was the shot put.
“I finally broke the 40-foot barrier last season and that was a pretty good accomplishment for me,” Ley said.
Ley threw 40 feet, 4 inches in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Championships at Chesaning, good for eighth place.
He said he is thinking of attending trade school to study heating and cooling.
