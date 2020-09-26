ELSIE — Eddy Evans had another strong game, running for 122 yards and a touchdown to propel Ovid-Elsie to its first win of the season Friday.
Evans ran for a 4-yard score in the first quarter to put the Maruaders (1-1, 1-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) up 7-0. Jacob Schaub had a 55-yard fumble return TD 25 seconds before halftime to pad the lead to 13-0.
Dylan Carman had a rough outing throwing the ball, completing just three of 11 passes for 19 yards and two interceptions. He did punch in a 4-yard touchdown, however, with just over three minutes left for O-E’s final points.
Cal Byrnes recorded eight tackles and picked off two passes on defense. Landon Stoneman and Clay Wittenberg also had eight tackles apiece.
Durand 38, Mt. Morris 13
MT. MORRIS — Brock Holek passed for three touchdowns and Daniel Sprague had 13 tackles and one fumble recovery to lead Durand past Mt. Morris 38-13 Friday.
The Railroaders improved to 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Gabe Lynn and Charlie Rawlins each had two TD receptions for the Railroaders. Tyler Purdy had one rushing TD, while Ryan Bartholomew had an interception.
“It was our goal to be 2-0 to start the season and we’ve accomplished that,” said Durand head coach Rick Winbigler. “I couldn’t be more proud of the kids.”
Lake Fenton 45, Owosso 6
FENTON — Noah Crites rushed for 130 yards and one touchdown and Tim Felver ran for 110 yards but it wasn’t enough for Owosso Friday.
The Trojans fell to 0-2 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
“We ran for more than 300 yards tonight and we didn’t punt,” Owosso coach Devin Pringle said. “We kept driving down the field but then our drives would stall.”
Olivet 58, Perry 0
PERRY — Soyer Moon ran for three touchdowns in the first quarter as Olivet racked up 40 points and cruised past Perry.
The Eagles made it 52-0 by halftime and closed the scoring on Michael Groves’ 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Moon finished with 98 yards on eight carries and Groves had 81 yards and two scores for Olivet, which racked up 411 yards on the ground.
Perry (0-2, 0-2 Greater Lansing Activities Conference) has yet to score this season after being shutout 27-0 by Lakewood last week. Parker White complete 4 of 17 passes for 44 yards for the Ramblers. Jacob Orweller caught three passes for 25 yards.
On defense, Orweller and Andrew McConnell each had six tackles.
Montrose 42, Chesaning 0
CHESANING — Montrose ran over Chesaning 42-0 Friday night to improve to 2-0 overall.
Nick Fowler had 130 yards on the ground for the Indians, who dropped to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the MMAC. Ty Gross snagged two catches for 22 yards. Sam Princinsky had one catch for 10 yards.
Corunna 55, Clio 14
CLIO — After not scoring in a 25-0 opening loss to Goodrich, Corunna did plenty of it Friday in roughing up Clio.
No details were provided on the game by The Argus-Press’ deadline. The Cavaliers evened their record at 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
