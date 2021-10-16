OWOSSO — Owosso kept the game close through three quarters, but several late touchdowns by Linden allowed the Eagles to pull away for a 35-15 victory Friday and spoil Senior Night for Owosso.
Owosso head coach Devin Pringle said after the game he was disappointed not to get a win, but he was proud of the way his team fought throughout the game, despite a heavy rain in the first half and intermittent sprinkles in the second.
“They had to play on the same track we did, that was for sure,” Pringle said, pointing out both teams had trouble with ball security. “Games come down to key moments when they’re competitive football games. We had a couple early turnovers. Three of their touchdowns came on fourth and long. When you have those opportunities, you have to make a play.”
The Trojans opened the scoring. On the Trojans’ first possession, they picked up a first down on a fake punt, but the drive stalled and Owosso downed an actual punt at Linden’s 3-yard line. On Linden’s first play from scrimmage, the Eagles were stopped in the end zone for a safety and Owosso led 2-0.
Owosso fell behind after a touchdown run by Linden quarterback Brandon Green.
The teams then traded three-and-outs. The Trojans got the ball back, but again went three and out, before fumbling the snap on a punt, which the Eagles recovered. On Linden’s next possession, Green ran in another touchdown, this time from 7 yards out and the Eagles led 14-2.
The teams traded several possessions, with both losing fumbles. A Linden fumble gave the Trojans the ball with just over two minutes left in the second quarter, and quarterback Hugh Doyle hit wide receiver Damien Hart in the corner of the endzone for an impressive 10-yard touchdown over two defenders. Linden threatened to score again before halftime, but the Trojan defense held, and the Eagles led 14-9 at halftime.
In the third, Linden put together a nice drive, but was flagged for delay of game to set up a fourth-and-18. The Eagles then picked up 26 yards on a fourth down catch by Ethan Gomez that put the ball at the Owosso 3-yard line. Green punched it in on the next play, giving Linden a 21-9 lead.
Owosso seemed to seize the momentum on the following possession following a long touchdown run by running back Charles Goldman. The extra point was no good, and Owosso trailed 21-15 with 7:26 left.
The Trojans then attempted an onside kick, which they recovered. However, officials ruled the ball was touched by an Owosso player before traveling 10 yards and threw a flag for illegal procedure, giving Linden possession.
“They made a play in those key situations when they needed to,” Pringle said. “We had a great opportunity to get the ball late in the game with the onside kick. Sometimes those things just don’t go your way. You gotta get back up, keep fighting, and get to the next snap.”
Green immediately hit Gomez for a 36-yard touchdown. The extra point gave Linden the lead 28-15 with just over five minutes left. Owosso then turned the ball over on downs, and the Eagles tacked on another touchdown from Green to Gomez to make the score 35-15 and close out the scoring with an extra point.
“I’m really proud of the way our kids played,” Pringle added. “They played their hearts out and battled from start to finish. We just gotta figure out how to battle and get better and make those breaks go our way. It’s been an honor to have our seniors and young men in our program for four years. I love each and every one of them and I’m going to miss them. It’s like saying goodbye to 13 sons. They’re great kids that have grown, come along as people, as human beings. We’re going to miss them.”
Green finished 12 for 20 for 208 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles. Gomez had six catches for 129 yards. Green also had 85 yards rushing. No defensive statistics were available for Linden.
The Trojans were led in rushing by Goldman with 18 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. Doyle was six of 11 for 98 yards. Crishaun Bates led the Trojans in receiving with three catches for 71 yards, followed by Cody Fields with two catches for 17 yards and Hart with one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown.
Owosso was led on defense by Bryce Johnston and Chayse Zalecki with seven tackles each, followed by Alex Krawczk with five, Zach Evon with four, and Cody Fields with two.
